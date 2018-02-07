The company will build just 25 of them. Buyers will be able to choose between shortnose or longnose configurations
Jaguar will put the fabled D-Type race car back into production as the latest in the firm's line of continuation specials to revive its classic products. The initial prototype will make a public debut on February 7 at Salon Retromobile in Paris, France.
The D-Type was one of the important race cars of the late 1950s, including consecutive overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1955, '56, and '57. Jaguar intended to build 100 of the vehicles but production ended in 1956 with the 75th example. The new run of continuation specials will be just 25 units to complete the company's original plan. Buyers will be able choose whether their model is the shortnose or longnose variant of the original model.
Jaguar doesn't discuss the price for the D-Type continuation cars, but it's sure to be less than an original example. They regularly trade hands for over one million dollars. In 2016, the car that won Le Mans in 1956 (gallery below) brought a record $21.78 million.
"The opportunity to continue the D-type model’s success story, by completing its planned production run in Coventry, is one of those once-in-a-lifetime projects that our world-class experts at Jaguar Land Rover Classic are proud to fulfill," Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said in the new model's announcement.
The Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works team in Warwickshire, England, will build each one of these cars by hand. The crew will have access to the company's original engineering drawings and records, so that the vehicles will be as authentic as possible.
JLR Classic Works has become quite adept at building and restoring the Jaguar and Land Rover's classic models. The team got its start with six Lightweight E-type models and nine examples of the XKSS. The crew has also rebuilt early Range Rovers, Land Rover Series I, and Jaguar E-Type Series I.
Source: Jaguar
Jaguar D-Type Continuation Specials
JAGUAR RESTARTS PRODUCTION
OF LEGENDARY D-TYPE RACE CAR
– Jaguar has built its first ‘new’ D-type racing car in more than 60 years
– 25 cars will be hand-built at Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in
Warwickshire, UK
– Shortnose and Longnose bodywork derivatives will be created according
to client preference
– First D-type created by Jaguar Classic will be unveiled at Salon
Retromobile on February 7
– Customer enquiries for Jaguar Classic vehicles should be made using: +44
(0)203 601 1255 or info@classic.jaguar.co.uk
– See the new Jaguar D-type Longnose online here:
https://youtu.be/syuEOWIdhik
(Ryton-on-Dunsmore, U.K.) – February 4, 2018 – Jaguar Classic is restarting
production of the iconic Jaguar D-type race car in Coventry, 62 years
after the last example was built in 1956. The first Jaguar D-type to be assembled
by Jaguar Classic, an engineering prototype, will make its world debut at the
Salon Retromobile show in Paris this week.
Just 25 new examples of the D-type will be meticulously hand-built at Jaguar
Land Rover Classic Works in Warwickshire. In 1955 Jaguar planned to build 100
D-type models. With only 75 completed, Jaguar Classic is now fulfilling the
company’s original ambition by creating 25 all-new, period-correct sports cars.
The Jaguar D-type, which won the Le Mans 24 Hours race three times between
1955 and 1957, was powered by the six-cylinder XK engine. Every aspect of the
D-type models built for clients from 2018 will be created to authentic, original
specification.
“The Jaguar D-type is one of the most iconic and beautiful competition cars of all
time, with an outstanding record in the world’s toughest motor races. And it’s just
as spectacular today,” Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said.
“The opportunity to continue the D-type model’s success story, by completing its
planned production run in Coventry, is one of those once-in-a-lifetime projects
that our world-class experts at Jaguar Land Rover Classic are proud to fulfil.”
The D-type is the third continuation vehicle from Jaguar Classic, complementing
the six missing Lightweight E-type models completed in 2014-15 and nine XKSS
models built in 2017-18.
Jaguar Classic experts’ painstaking research, with exclusive access to original
Jaguar engineering drawings and records, ensures each new D-type will be built
to the authentic specifications laid down by competitions manager Lofty England
and his engineers in the 1950s. D-type clients can choose either 1955-
specification Shortnose or 1956-spec Longnose bodywork.
The engineering prototype is the 1956 Longnose specification, identifiable by its extended hood,
characteristic tail fin behind the driver’s head, wide-angle cylinder head and quick-change brake calipers.
Kev Riches, Jaguar Classic Engineering Manager, said, “Recreating the nine D-type-derived XKSS
models was hugely satisfying, and an even bigger technical challenge than the six missing Lightweight Etype
models, but lessons learned from the XKSS project have given us a head start on the final 25 D-type
models. Each one will be absolutely correct, down to the very last detail, just as Jaguar’s Competitions
Department intended.”
# # #