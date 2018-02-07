Jaguar will put the fabled D-Type race car back into production as the latest in the firm's line of continuation specials to revive its classic products. The initial prototype will make a public debut on February 7 at Salon Retromobile in Paris, France.

The D-Type was one of the important race cars of the late 1950s, including consecutive overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1955, '56, and '57. Jaguar intended to build 100 of the vehicles but production ended in 1956 with the 75th example. The new run of continuation specials will be just 25 units to complete the company's original plan. Buyers will be able choose whether their model is the shortnose or longnose variant of the original model.

Jaguar doesn't discuss the price for the D-Type continuation cars, but it's sure to be less than an original example. They regularly trade hands for over one million dollars. In 2016, the car that won Le Mans in 1956 (gallery below) brought a record $21.78 million.

42 photos Jaguar D-Type

"The opportunity to continue the D-type model’s success story, by completing its planned production run in Coventry, is one of those once-in-a-lifetime projects that our world-class experts at Jaguar Land Rover Classic are proud to fulfill," Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director, said in the new model's announcement.

The Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works team in Warwickshire, England, will build each one of these cars by hand. The crew will have access to the company's original engineering drawings and records, so that the vehicles will be as authentic as possible.

JLR Classic Works has become quite adept at building and restoring the Jaguar and Land Rover's classic models. The team got its start with six Lightweight E-type models and nine examples of the XKSS. The crew has also rebuilt early Range Rovers, Land Rover Series I, and Jaguar E-Type Series I.

Source: Jaguar