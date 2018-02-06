The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class recently premiered, and now X-Tomi Design has imagined the new model as a convertible. The result of removing two doors and taking off the roof is a stylish, little four-seat droptop.

At the moment, Mercedes doesn't appear to have any plan to launch a convertible model on its compact, front-wheel-drive platform. The lineup would still be quite broad, though. The A-Class would offer customers a five-door hatchback. The A-Class Sedan would look generally the same but with four doors and a trunk. The CLA-Class is for folks looking for more style from their four-door. The B-Class is a more utilitarian hatchback. The GLA-Class occupies the role of a coupe-inspired crossover, and the GLB-Class is also an SUV but with boxy styling.

Not only are the compact vehicles available in a wide variety of body styles, but there would be quite a few engine choices, too. At launch, the A-Class will be available with two gasoline-fueled powerplants and one diesel. The A 200 uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. The A 250 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 221 hp (165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. Finally, the A 180 d makes 114 hp (85 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm).

Later, two more diesels and three more gasoline mills will join the range. Plus there will eventually be a hybrid. The range-topping A35 and A45 AMG trims will use turbocharged 2.0-liter powerplants with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

The compact Mercedes models will also use the company's new MBUX infotainment system and digital instruments. On the A-Class, the tech is available in three configurations: a pair of 7-inch displays, 7-inch and 10.25-inch units, or two 10.25-inch screens. Various configurations let buyers control the tech through a touchscreen or from a touchpad on the center console. A further upgrade lets the system support voice commands, too.

Source: X-Tomi Design