The arrival of the high-powered Hyundai Veloster N in Detroit was a shock to the senses. Equipped with a 275-horsepower (205-kilowatt) engine, an electronic limited-slip differential, and adaptive dampers, the performance hatchback is ready to take on rivals like the Ford Focus RS, VW Golf R, and others right out of the box. But the Veloster won’t be the only vehicle to wear some form of the N designation.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Albert Biermann – former BMW M exec turned head of Hyundai’s N division – said that the N moniker could trickle down throughout the range. Like Mercedes AMG, BMW M, and Cadillac V before it, the Hyundai N nameplate could extend to a range of warmed-over performance models dubbed N Sport. They won’t be true high-performance N cars like the Veloster, but they will come with a number of sporty cues.

Each car will be tuned "for a more sporty driving experience," said Biermann, and could come with "a different tire than what’s in the normal range." They will also feature a few visual updates, both inside and out. What they won’t get, though, will be things like "a different engine, bigger brakes, or a whole new suspension or axles," he said.

It’s unclear exactly which models would be prime candidates for an N Sport conversion, but we expect to see the moniker throughout the range. Alongside the new N Sport trim, Hyundai will also offer a range of unspecified N accessories inspired by its ongoing motorsport endeavors.

The new Veloster N, meanwhile, won’t go on sale until the tail-end of 2018. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and delivering the aforementioned 275 hp (205 kW) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque, it’s the most powerful Veloster to date. No word on price just yet, but Hyundai promises "a compelling affordability equation."

Source: Car and Driver