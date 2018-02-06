Hide press release Show press release

Well-proven attributes, new dimension in connectivity and variety: Mercedes-Benz presents the third generation of the Sprinter

• New Sprinter can be ordered now and is available from June

• Front-wheel drive extends the available options, variability reaches a new level

• Eight packages with new connectivity services make fleet management significantly easier

• Detailed improvements with a major effect on the cab as a workplace

6 February 2018

Stuttgart/Duisburg. Legends are made by performance. Since its market launch in 1995, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has given its name to an entire vehicle class thanks to its outstanding qualities. Today the third generation of this

best-selling van is celebrating its world premiere in the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz logistics centre on the Mercator island in Duisburg. It can now be ordered in Germany at a price from 19,990 euros (price excluding VAT). It will be available in the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle centres and Van ProCenters from June. The new eSprinter will enter the market in 2019. It is part of the strategy of Mercedes-Benz Vans for electrification of the commercial van fleet.

"The inland port in Duisburg stands for globality and modern logistics at the highest level. It is therefore the perfect environment in which to present the new Sprinter. The Sprinter continues to embody the traditional attributes that have made it so successful worldwide since its market launch – flexibility, robustness and economy. At the same time it impresses with unrivalled modernity, for example with its connectivity and incomparable variability. This makes it the first end-to-end system solution for commercial fleets, both for Mercedes-Benz Vans and for the entire industry," says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Constant control over the fleet with Mercedes PRO connect services

The third Sprinter generation impresses with its progressive design plus comfort and safety features at passenger car level. At the same time it offers maximum cost-effectiveness thanks to lower total operating costs and customer-oriented features. Comprehensive internet connectivity is one of the most important new features. The new, networked services of Mercedes PRO connect combined with the likewise completely new MBUX multimedia systems (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) provide the perfect basis for all logistical and transport requirements. This begins with the complex management of a large fleet and ends with the small company fleet. Mercedes PRO connect links the fleet manager with all the vehicles and drivers in the fleet. This enables assignments to be managed online, and vehicle information such as location, fuel level or maintenance intervals to be retrieved almost in real time. Eight packages available ex factory with central fleet, vehicle, driver and location-based services will be introduced on market launch of Mercedes PRO connect. These include e.g. Vehicle Supervision, Vehicle Operations, Fleet Communication, Maintenance Management and a digital Driver's Logbook.

Even more variable, and at home in all sectors

Panel van, Tourer, pickup, chassis, bus or traction head as body types, three drive configurations, cab designs, body lengths, tonnages, load compartment heights and equipment features: these parameters alone allow a further increase in the number of possible Sprinter variants. More than 1,700 different versions can be configured as a result. This maximised modularity defines the core of the new Sprinter concept, reflecting both

sector-specific requirements and different customer segments. The product range includes e.g. solutions for courier services on the last mile delivery, for goods transport over longer distances or for service technicians using their vehicle as a mobile replacement parts store. The new Sprinter can also be put to work as a camper van or bus, and for example is used as an ambulance by rescue services.

Technical highlights: Front-wheel drive and two new transmissions

The well-proven drive concept with rear and all-wheel drive is now supplemented with a new front-wheel drive system. For reasons inherent to the design, the payload of this version increases by 50 kilograms compared to

rear-wheel drive. An 80 millimetre lower loading sill makes the loading/unloading of commercially used Sprinters and access/egress to and from the living and sleeping area of camper vans considerably more convenient.

The technical highlights of the new Sprinter include two newly developed transmissions for front-wheel drive. The nine-speed automatic torque converter transmission is a first in the large van segment. The gear ranges are graduated to give an optimum balance between low consumption and agile handling. Other virtues include a low noise level and outstanding ride comfort. The new 6-speed manual transmission impresses with maximum gearshift comfort and no irritating vibrations of the shift lever.

Practical interior and weights up to 5.5 tonnes

The driver's workplace is uncluttered, practical and designed to meet the relevant transport requirements. The improvements include ergonomically shaped seats, keyless start and an improved air conditioning system. A variable stowage concept ensures that everything has its place. The load compartment also scores with clever detailed solutions. Loadable wheel arches and fully usable load compartment heights in combination with

front-wheel drive increase versatility. The maximum load capacity is 17 cu. m., with tonnages up to 5.5 tonnes.

Mercedes-Benz Vans also raises the Sprinter segment to a new level where safety features are concerned. The assistance systems available for the new Sprinter include e.g. a reversing camera showing its image in the rear-view mirror, a modern Parking package with a 360-degree view, a rain sensor and wiper with an integrated Wet Wiper system ensure optimum visibility even during the wiping process.