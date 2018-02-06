After reading Motor1.com's First Drive of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace, you might be curious to build your dream example of Jag's latest crossover. The online configurator is now live. Prices start at $39,595 (after $995 destination) for the base model without options, but ticking every box for the range-topping E-Pace R-Dynamic HSE takes the price after destination to a lofty $68,550.

No matter which E-Pace a person gets at launch the crossover comes with 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The base models have 246 horsepower (183 kilowatts) and 269 pound-feet (365 Newton-meters), and the R-Dynamic models push the output to 296 hp (221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). They all have a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

Even the base trim comes with amenities like LED headlights and heated side mirrors. Inside, there's standard two-zone climate control.

The $53,100 R-Dynamic trim level adds different bumpers, larger brakes, front fog lights, 18-inch wheels, power seats, and navigation. Plus, there're standard driver assistance features like blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, park assist, and rear traffic monitor. An active rear differential can also distribute up to 100 percent of the axle's torque to the wheel that has the most available grip.

The E-Pace is available in a wide variety of colors. Fuji White is the only no-cost choice. Santorini Black, Yulong White, Corris Grey, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, and Borasco Grey go for $590. Farallon Black and Silicon Silver are $1,200. An available Black Exterior Pack for $220 adds gloss black accents to the side vents, window surrounds, and grille. Buyers can also upgrade the wheels, including to a set of 21-inch split-spoke units for $920, and red brake calipers are an extra $410.

Jaguar offers a surprising array of choices for the roof. It comes standard in body color, but a gloss black version is $410. A panoramic sunroof is an additional $1,225. Silver or black roof rails are $360.

Inside, $510 buys Ebony, Light Oyster, Mars Red, or Eclipse Windsor dark blue leather upholstery. Heated seats are $510; 18-way power chairs are $1,020; and 18-way heated and cooled seats are $1,330. A Light Oyster or Ebony headliner are no-cost choices, but Ebony suede is $920. In addition, a Meridian Surround Sound System is $510 and adds an 825-watt, 15-speaker setup. A color head-up display goes for $970, and 360-degree surround camera is $360.

Performance-minded buyers have a couple of choices they might want to consider. The $360 Configurable Dynamics system lets drivers adjust the Dynamic mode's throttle sensitivity, gearbox shift points, steering weighting, and damper stiffness. Plus, $1,020 gets the Adaptive Dynamics tech that adds adjustable electronically controlled dampers.

Jag offers several standalone options and packages, too. The $640 Cold Climate Package adds heating for the steering wheel, washer jets, and windshield. Individual upgrades include a tow hitch for $665, $105 premium floor mats, $360 configurable LED cabin lighting, $310 illuminated door plates, $80 air quality sensor, $105 cabin air ionization, $55 smoker's pack, $105 cargo partition net, $410 luggage retention kit, $510 Sirius XM Radio, $255 garage door opener, $410 wearable activity key, and $230 additional power socket.

