British boutique automaker David Brown Automotive has a new model on the way for a debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6. At the moment, the firm only confirms that the vehicle is a limited production grand tourer with vintage-inspired looks. This description makes the unnamed car sound like a followup to the firm's first model, the Speedback GT, but the business promises that the new one has "a more aggressive design language" than previous products. The company intends to build them by hand at its Silverstone headquarters.

“With its unprecedented levels of performance, this vehicle allows the David Brown Automotive brand to appeal to our existing customers, and new customers alike," David Brown, company founder and CEO, said in the model's announcement.

The David Brown behind this automaker has no relation to the David Brown whose initials are on models like the Aston Martin DB5. The new company tries to revive the spirit of old British sports cars with modern materials. The firm's first product was the Speedback GT (above) that used Jaguar XKR underpinnings but with a vintage Aston-Martin-inspired body. A significantly upgraded version arrived in 2017.

In the same year, the company unveiled the Mini Remastered. These vehicles retained the little hatchback's classic look but with extra touches like removing seams from the body work, installing an aluminum grille, adding bullet door mirrors with puddle lights, and fitting LED taillights. There are even bigger changes inside where David Brown Automotive puts a modern, CarPlay-compatible infotainment screen in the dashboard. Occupants also find sumptuous leather upholstery. Like the original, power comes from a 1,275-cubic-centimeter four-cylinder that produces 71 horsepower and 88 pound-feet of torque in standard trim, but the company offers upgrades to push the output higher.

Source: David Brown Automotive