After last week’s A-Class reveal at a special event organized in Amsterdam and broadcasted online, Mercedes has set up another livestream on its YouTube account. The completely new Sprinter will be revealed in the coming hours to signal its departure from the Volkswagen Group’s Crafter, which received a new generation almost two years ago and spawned a MAN TGE equivalent shortly thereafter.

Full Sprinter Info : 2018 Mercedes Sprinter Debuts With 1,700 Configurations For Any Job

Mercedes has been quite generous with the clues in the build up to the Sprinter’s debut, starting with the exterior design previewed in September 2016 by the Vision Van concept pictured below. A more rounded and chiseled front fascia will lend the workhouse a fresh appearance as hinted by the numerous spy shots we’ve been posted in recent months.

35 photos

There’s going to be a Sprinter for just about any job you can think of as Mercedes-Benz Vans will sell the vehicle in more than 1,000 different variants. Already confirmed is the fully electric eSprinter slated to arrive at some point in 2019 when it will follow the already launched eVito, another zero-emissions utilitarian vehicle.

To get everything ready for the new Sprinter’s launch, Mercedes has invested €260 million (about $322M) in the German plants located in Düsseldorf and Ludwigsfelde. While the current U.S.-spec Sprinter is built in Germany, partially dismantled and then reassembled in Ladson, South Carolina to avoid the 25-percent chicken tax, the new one will be fully built in the United States at a new plant in Charleston, also in South Carolina. It will be the result of a $500M investment and the creation of roughly 1,300 permanent jobs.

It goes without saying the Sprinter is a big deal for Daimler, with more than 3.3 million examples sold since the model’s inception back in 1995. It’s currently sold in more than 130 countries and is one of the most popular commercial vehicles available.