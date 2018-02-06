The updated sedan will also be there to receive its Euro debut.
You will probably need a magnifying glass to spot the changes Mazda has done to its European-spec Mazda6 Touring, but why mess with perfection? The midsize premium wagon is hands down one of the most beautiful models in it segment that money can buy, so it makes perfect sense the Zoom-Zoom company has not messed around with the winning recipe.
Originally introduced as a sedan at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, the mid-cycle refresh for the firm’s flagship model will be travelling to the Geneva Motor Show for its European debut in both sedan and wagon flavors. Beyond the styling tweaks seen on its North American cousin, the refreshed Mazda6 for Europe will also benefit from reduced noise, vibration, and harshness levels to provide a more refined interior cabin. Not only that, but aerodynamic efficiency will also be improved and new safety kit will be added, including an intelligent speed assist system and a 360-degree monitoring.
Also in Geneva, Mazda will showcase its “ground-breaking engine” benefiting from the company’s proprietary Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). Mazda is proud to say it’s going to be the first commercially available gasoline engine to feature compression ignition to combine the benefits of a diesel engine (like fuel economy and initial response) with the lower emissions and higher rpm of a gasoline unit.
Although exact technical specifications (and when it will be effectively launched) have not been disclosed, Mazda has previously said the Skyactiv-X will boost fuel efficiency by as much as 30 percent while increasing torque by up to 20 percent. It has been engineered to work with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic to please both worlds and our ride in a Mazda3 prototype has shown it feels quicker than the current 2.0-liter, particularly at low engine speeds.
We will have full details on March 6 when the updated Mazda6 Sedan and Wagon for the European market will debut in Geneva where the two will share the spotlight with the stunning Vision Coupe and Kai concepts. It will be interesting to see whether the new turbocharged 2.5-liter powering the North American model where it pumps out 250 horsepower (186 kW) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque will find its way inside the Euro model, though we wouldn't get our hopes up too high just yet.
Source: Mazda
2018 Mazda6 Wagon (Euro Spec)
MAZDA’S GENEVA MOTOR SHOW STAND SPOTLIGHTS THE NEW MAZDA6, STUNNING CONCEPT CARS AND NEXT-GENERATION ENGINE TECHNOLOGY
- World debut of the new Mazda6 Tourer and European debut of the new Mazda6 Saloon.
- Mazda VISION COUPE and Mazda KAI CONCEPT make their European debuts.
- SKYACTIV-X next-generation compression ignition petrol engine technology showcased.
The Mazda stand will be one of the busiest at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show next month. It will feature the world debut of the new Mazda6 Tourer, the European debut of the new Mazda6 Saloon, and two stunning concept vehicles -the Mazda VISION COUPE and Mazda KAI CONCEPT, as well as showcasing Mazda's revolutionary SKYACTIV-X next-generation petrol engine.
The latest update of the Mazda6 is the most comprehensive yet, offering enhanced quality in almost every detail of Mazda's flagship model. It features a more mature, elegant and refined exterior design, extensive interior revisions including completely new seating, boosted SKYACTIV powertrain performance, enhanced driving dynamics, greater aerodynamic efficiency, reduced NVH and an even broader range of i-ACTIVSENSE safety features, such as a 360° view monitor and an intelligent speed assist system.
The Mazda VISION COUPE, recently crowned 'Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year', adopts the basic form of a flowing four-door coupe. It forgoes the rhythmical motion that prior iterations of KODO design emphasised in body styling, opting instead for a simple form that strips away all non-essential elements to follow the principle of 'Less is More'. Tremendous time and care have been invested on the bodywork, especially the play of light across its surfaces.
Its name Kai meaning 'Pioneer', the Mazda KAI CONCEPT compact hatchback sets the stage for the future of the Mazda brand, showcasing the company's breakthrough technologies and the latest evolution of its KODO design. Within next-generation SKYACTIV-VEHICLE ARCHITECTURE which maximises the human body's inherent abilities to effect the ultimate connection between driver and car, it adopts Mazda's revolutionary SKYACTIV-X powertrain.
Exclusive to Mazda, SKYACTIV-X is a ground-breaking engine which introduces an innovative combustion method called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). Set to become the world's first commercial petrol engine to use compression ignition*, SKYACTIV-X combines the benefits of a spark-ignition petrol engine -expansiveness at high rpm and cleaner emissions- with those of a compression diesel engine -superior initial response and fuel economy- to produce a crossover engine that delivers the best of both worlds.
Mazda will hold a press conference at 8.15 - 8.30am CET on Tuesday 6th March, the first of two press days, at its stand (no. 5150 in hall 5) in the Palexpo convention centre. The 2018 Geneva Motor Show opens to the public from 8-18th March.
* As of February 2018, according to in-house investigation