Just one day after being spotted by a Motor1.com reader in Spain, the third-generation cee’d is back in an official teaser image to signal its imminent debut. The official reveal will take place in a month at the 88th Geneva Motor Show where we will get to see not only the five-door hatch teased here, but also another body style. While the identity of the cee’d derivative has not been disclosed, our money is on the wagon as the fancier Proceed shooting brake will likely arrive at some point in 2019.

Getting back to the render at hand, it certainly looks promising like most of Kia’s sketches in recent years, though history has thought us the real deal won’t be as exciting as this. While the attached image previews the regular five-door hatchback, it could easily pass off as a teaser for the sportier three-door pro cee’d. However, that’s not the case as rumor has it the coupe is not coming back for a new generation because demand for the outgoing model has been quite slow. Instead, the aforementioned stylish shooting brake is expected to take its place in the lineup, which will allegedly be expanded with the addition of a crossover.

Looking substantially more aggressive than its predecessor, the hatchback will have a sportier front fascia similar to what we have seen already on the Stinger and the more recent 2019 Forte. Numerous spy shots have shown some big changes will also occur at the back as well as inside the cabin, though nothing particularity exciting.

Kia isn’t willing to talk about the oily bits just yet, but look no further than the sister model Hyundai i30 to get an idea of engines, gearboxes, and other technical specifications.

We’ve been writing cee’d wrong as the South Korean marque has announced it will (finally) get rid of the apostrophe in the model’s moniker and will capitalize the letter "c" to better highlight what those letters means: Community of Europe, with European Design. Like the models before it, the 2018 cee’d Ceed has been styled at the firm’s European design center in Frankfurt, Germany with influences from the Stinger, says Kia.

Aside from catering the Euro folks with its design, the Ceed has been engineered specifically for European roads and aims to deliver superior “dynamism, driver engagement and refinement” compared to the model before it.

Sales of the model are slated to kick off in the second quarter of the year for left-hand-drive markets, with RHD countries to follow.

Source: Kia