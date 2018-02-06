We’ve seen the spy images and now time has finally come to have a look at the first press images. Likely serving as the last hurrah for the 991 generation (unless there will be a new Speedster), the updated GT3 RS is here as the first official shots and some preliminary technical specs have emerged onto the web. Posted by Australia’s Drive, the photos (which have since been removed) are showing a Hulk-approved GT3 RS packing an extra 20 horsepower (15 kilowatts) compared to the model before it. That means the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine now produces 520 hp (383 kW) at 8,250 rpm.

The bump in output makes perfect sense considering the non-RS GT3 was updated last year when it received the 4.0-liter mill with 500 hp on tap. There’s no word about torque just yet, but we remind you the lesser version as well as the old RS have 460 Newton-meters (339 pound-feet) regardless if you go for the standard seven-speed manual gearbox or the optional PDK with the same number of gears.

As a result of the newly gained muscle, Porsche was able to shave off a tenth of a second from the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, which now takes only 3.2 seconds. Flat out, the mildly updated 911 GT3 RS will do 312 kph (194 mph) or 2 kph more than before.

Besides fiddling with the flat-six engine, which by the way revs to a maximum 9,000 rpm, Porsche has retuned the rear-wheel-steering system and has applied some discreet aerodynamic tweaks. These include new NACA-styled ducts, reshaped front bumper with different ducts to optimize airflow, along with a modified rear bumper boasting larger air extraction ducts. The end plates of the rear wing have also gone through some changes, while the taillights are a tad bit different than before. Those wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the back and come with 265/35 and 325/30 tires, respectively.

At an additional cost, Porsche will sell the 2018 GT3 RS with an optional Clubsport package encompassing six-point seat belts, a fire extinguisher, and an aluminum roll cage. While images of the interior are not available just yet, there are going to be nylon opening loops on the lightweight door panels, racing seats with a carbon fiber shell, and less sound absorption material to further reduce weight. For the same purpose, there’s a new engine lid with a lightweight construction.

Expect a full reveal of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to occur in the coming hours.

Source: Porsche via Drive