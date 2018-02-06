Unveiled last month at CES and debuting in the next-generation A-Class, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience aims to bring a “revolution in the cockpit.” While in most cases it’s usually a high-end model that receives new technology, Mercedes is doing things differently by launching the MBUX infotainment system in its entry-level model. “Within a couple of years,” the new setup will spread across the company’s vast portfolio and is going to be available in every model.

The announcement was made by the man in charge with research and development, Ola Kaellenius, while speaking at the launch of the revamped A-Class five-door hatchback. Set to replace the aging COMAND infotainment system, MBUX will be offered in the company’s base model in three flavors: two 7-inch screens (one is the instrument cluster, the other is the touchscreen on the center console), dual 10.25-inch screens for the range topper, along with a combination of the two for the midrange version.

It would make sense for future more expensive models from the Mercedes portfolio to feature bigger screens considering that already top-tier cars boast a pair of 12.3-inch displays. It won’t be much of an issue to replace the COMAND in existing models as the company’s head of interaction, Georges Massing, has revealed MBUX is compatible with the hardware inside current models.

As a refresher, the new infotainment is based on the Linux operating system and is powered by a six-core processor working together with an nVidia graphics chip and 8 GB of RAM. It bundles USB Type C connectivity for quicker smartphone recharging and integrates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 10.25-inch screens benefit from crisp 1920 x 720-pixel resolution (200 dpi) and the one on the center console has capacitive sensors for a quick response.

The next model in line to get MBUX should be the A-Class Sedan, which will premiere later this year and will be offered in the United States.

Source: CarAdvice