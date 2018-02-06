An SUV is way more practical for exploring planets than a Tesla Roadster.
Oh, Partisan Motors. You remember this company, the brainchild of one Dr. Juri Postnikov and home to the Partisan One military SUV – the green/black rectangle-on-wheels that looks like it was built with a big erector set. The one that intentionally uses a simple design so it can be quickly and easily assembled. The one we covered back in October and is purportedly backed by a 100-year warranty. Yes, that one.
It seems Postnikov has become a bit more ambitious since then. He reckons his simple-is-better SUV would be ideal for exploring Mars. No, we’re not talking about Mars, Pennsylvania – which by the way is a neat little town north of Pittsburgh. We mean the planet, named for the Roman god of war and home to little green men, not to mention a few NASA rovers.
The sudden motivation for this is apparently Elon Musk, who is on the cusp of shooting a Tesla Roadster into deep space as of this writing. At approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (17:00 GMT) on February 6, his Roadster is scheduled to lift off courtesy of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with an orbit of Mars or possibly beyond being the target destination. Whether the rocket even lifts off, however, is still the subject of some debate.
Meanwhile, Postnikov says the Roadster would be little more than a music box that nobody will hear on Mars, because amazingly enough there’s neither people nor air there. Instead, he proposes sending components of a newly developed version of the Partisan One SUV made from carbon fiber and powered by electric motors at each wheel. It’s called, imaginatively enough, the Partisan One Mars Edition, and according to the company’s press release (available below), it’s already been developed.
Postnikov proposes sending the Partisan One Mars Edition to the Red Planet in pieces on multiple rockets. Its simple design would mean it could be easily assembled on the planet, but here’s where things get really weird. In the release, Postnikov says Musk himself could assemble it. On Mars. When he arrives with his crew. Yes, Dr. Postnikov wants Elon Musk and posse to cruise Mars in a Partisan SUV. Riiiiight.
Of course, such things are silly. You don’t simply go to Mars without first testing your as-yet-unseen space SUV on the moon, hence the picture above which doesn't appear doctored in any way. It's also the only glimpse we've had of this machine, so we'll revisit the original Partisan One in the gallery below for a better idea of how this thing might look.
Roadsters in space? SUVs on Mars? What strange and interesting times we live in.
Source: Partisan Motors
PARTISAN MOTORS Company presented a space version of its car PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION
The company PARTISAN MOTORS has developed a fully electric version of the car PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION with a quick-assembled body made of super-strong carbon-fiber profiles of closed rectangular section. The internal cavities of the profiles are filled with pre-charged electric batteries, which, when assembled, will be combined into one common on-board network supplying electric motors. The surface of the hood, roof and lateral plumage of this car is covered with efficient solar panels.
For the drive of each wheel responds to its own electric motor - thereby eliminating a bunch of heavy and bulky mechanisms such as a box, distribution, cardan shafts, reducing weight, dramatically increases the reliability of the car, its survivability and maintainability when operating on a foreign planet. Our car will allow astronauts to travel safely and quickly on foreign planets with complete absence of any roads at all.
Features of the design with a spatial load-bearing power frame made of heavy-duty carbon profiles of a closed section make it possible to realize the almost bus internal space of a space vehicle, the maximum possible protection of the crew, and absolutely flat floor without a protruding tunnel in the middle provides the convenience of landing-disembarkation and movement of fully equipped cumbersome spacesuits of astronauts inside the machine.
