Hide press release Show press release

PARTISAN MOTORS Company presented a space version of its car PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION



October 10, 2017, all the leading world news agencies published on their pages a message that the German designer of Russian origin, Dr. Yuri Postnikov and his assistant, Dr. Andrey Safonov, presented to the general public their latest development the universal army SUV Partisan One, created by his company PARTISAN MOTORS.



An important reason for such a general excitement was the PR campaign, which was competently carried out by the manufacturer: the company gives a 100-year warranty on its cars.

In addition, the presented car Partisan One stands out very constructively against the background of its counterparts, and contrasts sharply with them not only with its large dimensions, but first of all with its square shapes, straight lines of body contours and deliberate primitivism of appearance, as if lack of any design.



The most authoritative Russian news agency Kommersant, summing up the results of 2017, awarded Doctor Yury Postnikov the title of "Designer of the Year".

The company PARTISAN MOTORS preaches a conscious return to the values that were in demand in the automotive designs of the early 20th century, when there were few cars themselves, asphalt roads practically did not exist, and each trip was akin to an adventurous adventure: strength, functionality, big wheels, maintainability , a long period of operation.



This time the company PARTISAN MOTORS presents its latest development PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION, designed to conquer the planets of the Solar System.

At the beginning of the 21st century, mankind once again turned to the idea of interplanetary travel within the Solar System: thoroughly preparing for a flight to Mars, going back to the Moon, plans to establish stationary bases and even large settlements there.



Implementation of such grandiose plans is impossible without special vehicles on which immigrants can travel on the surface of the mastered planets, transport cargo, conduct expeditions and geological exploration.

In the history of such vehicles are known, as Soviet lunar rovers and American lunomobiles, but this technique, designed and tested in the 60s of the last century, was built in single samples and cost fabulous money. It, alas, is not suitable for mass production and those tasks of conquest and development of planets, which puts humanity now.

The company PARTISAN MOTORS has developed a fully electric version of the car PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION with a quick-assembled body made of super-strong carbon-fiber profiles of closed rectangular section. The internal cavities of the profiles are filled with pre-charged electric batteries, which, when assembled, will be combined into one common on-board network supplying electric motors. The surface of the hood, roof and lateral plumage of this car is covered with efficient solar panels.

For the drive of each wheel responds to its own electric motor - thereby eliminating a bunch of heavy and bulky mechanisms such as a box, distribution, cardan shafts, reducing weight, dramatically increases the reliability of the car, its survivability and maintainability when operating on a foreign planet. Our car will allow astronauts to travel safely and quickly on foreign planets with complete absence of any roads at all.

Features of the design with a spatial load-bearing power frame made of heavy-duty carbon profiles of a closed section make it possible to realize the almost bus internal space of a space vehicle, the maximum possible protection of the crew, and absolutely flat floor without a protruding tunnel in the middle provides the convenience of landing-disembarkation and movement of fully equipped cumbersome spacesuits of astronauts inside the machine.



We propose to Elon Musk not to hurry up with sending the rocket to Mars with his first electric Tesla, which will only play beautiful music there, which nobody there will hear, both because of the lack of listeners and the atmosphere that transmits the sound itself.

We are ready to build exclusively for him a series of several of our space vehicles, which he will be able to send there in disassembled form and which, in the form of assembly kits, will wait on Mars for his personal arrival with the expedition. Upon arrival, Elon Musk with the crew will be able to assemble vehicles together with our instructions and attached special spacecraft and go to them personally to inspect the surroundings and places of interest of Mars.



In our opinion, this will be an example of a very effective use of resources and is really useful to Elon Musk and his expedition for work on Mars.

As an illustration of the possibilities of our development, we depicted the application of the new PARTISAN ONE MARS EDITION model on the surface of the Moon closer to us. There, by the way, it will be possible to conduct the first full-scale tests of the car before sending its kits to distant Mars.





Magdeburg, 01/02/2018



Dr. Yury E. Postnikov

PARTISAN MOTORS