The Ford Edge ST was a surprise to all when it debuted at the Detroit Auto Show, complete with a 335-horsepower (250-kilowatt) 2.7-liter biturbo V6 engine, and a sporty new design. But Ford apparently isn’t done touting its new 2019 Edge just yet; the company announced today that a new Titanium Elite Package will be making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show in just a few days.

Available for the first time on the Edge, the 2019 appearance package adds on new features like full body color sides, a more premium rear skid plate, and 20-inch wheels that can’t be had elsewhere in the range. The new Titanium Elite package, Ford hopes, will build on the ongoing success of the SUV by appealing to a broader audience, particularly a more premium audience.

For what it’s worth, Ford has sold more than 1.3 million examples of the Edge SUV in the U.S. since it was introduced in 2006, and more than 2 million examples globally. The Edge has seen an eight-percent increase in high-trim sales over the past four years, including Titanium and Sport, with an overall sales increase of around six percent for all high-trim SUVs in the Ford lineup.

Even in the high-trim Titanium Elite model, the 2019 Edge will continue to use Ford's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It now produces 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic. Ford promises an improvement in fuel economy, but hasn’t given us official numbers just yet.

Safety-wise, every model of the Edge – including the entry-level SE – comes with features like forward-collision warning, pre-collision assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and automatic high-beam headlights. So far Ford has kept quiet as to pricing, but we should know more following the Edge Titanium Elite’s debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

Source: Ford