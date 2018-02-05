Since debuting the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback, the company can now focus on developing the sedan variant. These spy shots catch the company engineering the forthcoming A35 AMG, which would sit just below the range-topping A45 in the model lineup.

This A-Class sedan appears to share the major styling elements with the production-spec hatchback. It appears that the inlets at the corners of the fascia might be larger than the regular model. In profile, the ride height looks lower, and cross-drilled brake rotors are evident behind the rather unattractive wheels. The rear showcases the trunk, which marks the major differentiating factor from the hatchback, and this test mule has a pair of small-diameter exhausts – one exiting from each corner of the bumper.

The A35 would likely use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder but tuning would ensure that the mill produces less power than the A45. Look for an output around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), possibly with the benefit of Mercedes' 48-volt mild hybrid technology. This setup leaves room for Mercedes to boost the A45's output even higher because the A35 adds a new stepping stone up the model range.

As an AMG model, expect the cabin to be fairly sporty, including touches like thickly bolstered seats. The company's high-tech digital dashboard panel with a pair of 10.25-inch screens is available on the standard A-Class hatchback, so it would certainly make the transition to this higher level variant.

The United States won't get the A-Class hatchback, but the sedan will arrive in the country. Look for the four-door to launch there in the 2019 calendar year. Buyers looking for a compact Mercedes sedan with a more stylish appearance can look forward to the next-generation CLA-Class on the same platform.

Source: CarPix