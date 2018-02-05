Lexus is keen to celebrate 10 years of its high-performance F cars with a couple special edition models to mark the occasion. The automaker will bring dressed-up versions of the 2018 GS F sedan and RC F coupe to the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, each wearing a gray suit with blue trim inside and out. If this sounds familiar, it should – Lexus actually debuted the special models last year at the Tokyo Motor Show, though at the time we were told both cars would be exclusive to the Japanese market.

We’re happy to say that’s no longer the case, but with only 340 slated for the States, it will still be very difficult to get one. Specifically, Lexus will build 240 anniversary variants of its RC F coupe, which amounts to one car for every Lexus dealer in the United States. If you prefer four-door performance the numbers are even thinner, with just 100 GS F sedans getting the special treatment.

What does the anniversary package entail? It starts with a healthy coat of Nebula Gray paint on the outside, which is presented in a matte finish. Aside from being the first Lexus to feature such paint since the LFA, the manufacturer promises that “particular care was taken” to ensure it could withstand the rigors of automatic car washes. Less dull are the polished black 19-inch wheels and blue calipers behind them, a color theme which is carried over to the interior – in spades.

Blue leather and carbon fiber trim accents fill the otherwise gray/black passenger compartment on both cars. The steering wheel is blue, the shift knob is blue, door panels and sections of the dash are blue, and the front seats are blue with white accents and contrast stitching. Some blue trim also makes it to the rear seats, and of course each car receives an engraved plaque mounted on the driver door panel, signifying its special-edition status.

Sadly, the package is strictly an aesthetic upgrade. The mechanicals for both the RC F and GS F remain the same, but that still means a 467-horsepower (348 kW) 5.0-liter V8 that produces a satisfying snarl while shoving both cars to 60 mph in roughly 4.5 seconds. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic that sends the power rearward.

Lexus doesn’t have pricing available yet for the anniversary models, but both will arrive to dealers this summer.

Source: Lexus