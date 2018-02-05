Mercedes-Benz has been testing the AMG GT Sedan for several months now. The engineering has apparently reached a point where the engineers have decided to switch from the standard swirling camouflage to the crimson wrap in these photos. The material does a poor job of hiding the four-door's shape, which is good news for us and other fans of performance sedans.

The model's design closely follows the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept (gallery below), particularly in this color. Up front, there's a broad grille with the AMG division's Panamericana vertical slats. The fascia features three large inlets and small gills at the corners. The headlights retain some camouflage, but it doesn't hide much. LED running lights run along the top with the projectors underneath. Four significant creases add style to the hood.

At the rear, the sedan's sloping tail takes cues from the existing AMG GT coupe. Sharp, narrow taillights look attractively sporty, and there are four square exhaust pipes. In these shots, the active spoiler is in its deployed position.

Earlier spy photos provide a better look at the sedan's profile. It has a sleek appearance with a flowing roof that runs from the raked windshield to the shapely rear. This one rides on a big set of five-spoke wheels, too.

The AMG GT Sedan will take over the spot previously for the CLS 63. Power will come from a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, but the exact tune of the mill remains a mystery. Rumors suggest that a future variant could add a plug-in hybrid version of this powerplant that could push the total output above 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts).

The GT Sedan will reportedly debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and sales will begin before the end of the year. Judging by these new spy shots, it'll at least be quite an attractive performance sedan.

Source: Salento V12 via Facebook