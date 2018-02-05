We love toys, no matter their size and shape, as long as they have wheels. Since you are on this page, we suppose you like them too. That’s why today we bring you a very special radio controlled vehicle, designed and built by Traxxas, the “fastest name in radio control.”

And, no – these are not pictures of a real off-road truck, but instead they depict the company’s all-new Unlimited Desert Racer. With a super high level of realism, it features a scaled four-link solid-axle rear chassis design with huge suspension travel and authentic driving dynamics, and accurately reproduces “a true unlimited desert race chassis in both form and function.”

The attention to the detail is really amazing – the R/C truck rides on a tube frame chassis and is built around a rugged tube cage, just like real Trophy Trucks and Unlimited Trick Trucks, with realistic side plates. It sits on a set of scaled BF Goodrich off-road tires with two functional spares located in the pickup’s bed. The tube cage is a base for a one-piece plastic body, which hides the 2,200-kV brushless electric motor, waterproof metal gear servo, and ESC telemetry module. Simply said, it's like the Jimco's Trophy Truck, but much, much cheaper.

The 27-inch long truck weighs 13.4 pound (6.1 kilograms) and sits 2.27 inches above the ground. Power is channeled from the electric motor to all four wheels through a direct drive with torque-biasing center drive and rear differential. The model will be offered in two stages – 4s with a top speed of more than 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) and 6s capable of more than 50 mph (80 kph).

Traxxas says the Unlimited Desert Races will be in stores in early March with a starting price of $799. Until then, you can watch the R/C truck in desert action at full speed in the official promo video at the top. The company says you shouldn’t try this at home, but we are so tempted...

Source: Traxxas