Super Bowl commercials are meant to sell you something – a car, a snack food, or an upcoming movie. Often, the thing being sold is prominent in the ad as ad slots during the Super Bowl are expensive. Jeep’s move to show America’s expansive highway system is a bold move. There's a brooding voiceover talking about how roads are someone else’s idea and while they make getting from one place to another easier, “the road always ends, and this is where some of our best stories begin.” The commercial is for the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which appears for about four seconds in the ad as it heads up a stream.

It’s a subtle ad that is more about the idea behind the Jeep brand than the refreshed 2019 Cherokee. There’s beautiful aerial shots of highways cutting through farm fields, cities, and suburbia. Not every ad has to be packed with product.

Jeep refreshed the Cherokee for 2019, toning down the compact crossover’s controversial and polarizing styling. Jeep also added an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood. The engine joins the Cherokee’s 3.2-liter V6 and 2.4-liter engine, which is standard in the Latitude, Latitude Plus, and front-wheel-drive Limited trim levels. The new 2.0-liter makes 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with stop-start technology. The 3.2-liter produces 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque while the 2.4-liter makes 180 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, Jeep upgraded the look of the cabin, taking it a bit more upscale. Buyers have the choice 7.0- or 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. The automaker also increased cargo space by three inches, which increases from 25 cubic feet to 27.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee retains the brand’s off-road capability with an independent suspension with struts in the front. There’s a multilink independent suspension at the rear. Jeep also offers three four-wheel-drive systems for the Cherokee.

Source: Jeep via YouTube