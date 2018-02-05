With Super Bowl LLI underway, Fiat Chrysler North America is hitting the ad circuit hard with its first advertisement of the game highlighting the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, which has an up-tempo cut of Queen’s blaring “We Will Rock You” anthem and Icelandic Vikings.

The ad opens with a Ram 1500 Limited in Iceland, where the company filmed the commercial, pickup up Vikings with a longship being towed across land. The boat then tows the truck when the Vikings strike off for Minnesota across the ocean. The truck then carries the warriors to Minneapolis. It’s thought Vikings were some of the first European settlers in Minnesota.

The Ram 1500 is all-new for 2019, first unveiled at last month’s Detroit Auto Show. What better way to advertise the trucks rugged toughness than with Vikings, a longship, and an ocean adventure.

For 2019, engineers revamped nearly every single piece of the truck, making it safer, stronger, lighter, and more capable than the outgoing model. Not only is the truck lighter, but Ram worked hard to make it more aerodynamic as well. You know, for those strong sea winds. The 1500 sports active grille shutters as standard, a “Venturi” design at the rear of the cab’s roof, and a deployable aero spoiler that extends down from the front bumper to reduce drag when the truck is traveling above 30-35 miles per hour.

The new Ram also has mild-hybrid powertrains, which is standard with the 3.6-liter V6 and optional on the 5.7-liter V8. The system, called E-Torque, adds about 90 pound-feet of torque with the V6 and 130 lb-ft with the V8. The V6 makes 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as the outgoing model. The V8 produces 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

Source: Ram Trucks via YouTube