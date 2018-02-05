Driving a car at the limit is dangerous. Our favorite car shows often highlight elegant machines speeding down a tarmac or winding up a mountain road with professionals behind the wheel. However, sometimes things just happen, putting lives at risk. Just ask Richard Hammond who’s no stranger to things going wrong behind the wheel. Now, new Top Gear presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan recently had a brush with catastrophe while filming in Monte Carlo.

Both Harris and Jordan had to quickly escape a pre-production Renault Alpine A110 sports car after crew members spotted flames at the bottom of the vehicle. However, before the car caught fire, the Alpine’s engine management light suddenly turned on. Sadly, attempts to put out the fire failed, leaving a heap of smoldering wreckage.

“I first realized I needed to get out when I opened the door and the flames went up my arm,” Harris said commenting on the incident. “Sadly, the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”

Both Harris and Jordan escape uninjured from the incident.

“Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me,” Jordan said. “The car was stunning - so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain and Chris was driving it beautifully. It's such a shame we didn't finish the test, but these things happen.”

Jordan and Harris were racing on a closed section of the Monte Carlo Rally's SS17 stage when the incident happened.

The reason for the car catching fire hasn’t been identified yet by the automaker. However, the automaker has stopped all driving activities for pre-production cars until a full investigation is complete.

The Alpine A110 is a two-seat sports car, a subsidiary of Renault, powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter making 248 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It’s equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Alpine claims acceleration from zero to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Source: AU News 247 via YouTube