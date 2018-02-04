The ultimate winter vehicle.
At the 2016 Chicago Auto Show, Nissan brought along three Winter Warrior concepts based on the Pathfinder, Murano, and Rogue. All three had snow tracks instead of wheels. Nissan is again using the show to highlight a new wintery concept that is a bit tamer than its Winter Warrior concepts – the 2018 Nissan Armada Snow Patrol, which is debuting alongside the significantly more bonkers 370Zki.
To make the Nissan Armada Snow Patrol, the automaker started with your standard 2018 Armada SUV with its 390-hp, 5.8-liter V8, and seven-speed automatic transmission. Nissan replaced both the wheels and tires, adding 20-inch Cognito Series 61 wheels in satin black and Pro Comp MT2 off-road tires. Nissan also raised the suspension – two inches at the front and one inch at the back.
"While the 2018 Armada drives like a luxury sedan, it has a long off-road heritage as the Nissan Patrol, a global expedition vehicle," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Commercial Vehicles and Trucks, Nissan North America. "As part of our celebration of winter at the Chicago Auto Show, we wanted to remind our growing family of Armada owners and enthusiasts that this full-size SUV stands ready to take you to the mountains, or at least safely through Chicago streets covered in lake effect snow."
The front bumper is replaced with an off-road ready piece that comes with a grille protector bar and 12,000-lb (5,443 kg) winch. Side steps, rock sliders, five-inch LED fog lights, a double-row LED light bar, side steps, a custom body wrap with the Armada Snow Patrol logo, and a roof rack complete the Snow Patrol’s exterior transformation.
Inside changes are minimal. Nissan upgraded the seats, adding pearl-color leather with cement-color perforated inserts and cobalt contrasting stitching. Nissan also stitched the Armada Snow Patrol logo into the seatbacks.
The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol is just a concept. Don’t expect the automaker to partner with Polaris just yet. It’s always nice to see an automaker go out of its way to take their lineup and design something enthusiasts could enjoy. If someone wanted to build their own Armada Snow Patrol with a new bumper, bigger wheels, and an LED light bar, here’s the blueprint.
The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol debuts alongside the Nissan 370zki at this month’s Chicago Auto Show.
Source: Nissan
CHICAGO (Feb. 5, 2018) – The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol, which makes its world debut this week at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, takes Nissan’s flagship SUV to new heights – literally. With its three-inch suspension lift, extreme off-road tires, massive front bumper, light bar and roof rack, the one-off Snow Patrol project takes Armada out of the carpool line and onto snow covered mountains – returning Armada to its roots as an adventure-ready off-roader.
Armada has been on a winning streak since the second-generation design was introduced for the 2017 year – with sales last year increasing 154 percent over 2016, making it the fastest growing SUV in its class. Buyers have been attracted to Armada’s unmatched combination of best-in-class standard 390 horsepower, full-feature 8-passenger interior and class-exclusive Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM).
And, with a standard towing capacity of 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped), Armada can easily handle a trailer load of snowmobiles – even one carrying the Nissan 370Zki – a “snowmobile” created from a Nissan 370Z Roadster. The Nissan 370Zki is also on display at the Chicago Auto Show, hooked up to the Armada Snow Patrol.
As for the transformation from showroom stock to full Snow Patrol outfitting, the focus was on fitting more aggressive wheels and tires – and outfitting the exterior with the tools for extreme winter driving. “With its rugged fully-boxed ladder frame, powerful V8, advanced all-wheel drive system and easily engaged Snow Mode setting on the 4WD Mode Control dial, Armada is ready to tackle the most adverse climate situations. The Armada Snow Patrol takes it to the next level,” said Hayes.
The project build started with the installation of a complete suspension lift kit from Pro Comp – giving additional clearance for the new 35-inch tall Pro Comp MT2 maximum traction extreme off-road tires. The new tires are mounted on 20x9-inch Cognito Series 61 wheels with a Satin Black milled finish.
To help safely navigate backwoods trails, the Armada Snow Patrol’s front end was beefed up with a Smittybilt off-road bumper with grille protector bar and winch mount with 12,000-pound capacity winch. Helping light the Snow Patrol’s way is a roof-mounted DR36 double row LED light bar with flood and spot capabilities, along with a pair of grille-mounted 5-inch LED round motorsports lights.
M-1A running boards/rock sliders were added to help prevent road debris damage, and to supplement the Armada’s large interior cargo space, a one-piece Defender rack was mounted to the roof.
Inside, premium leather-wrapped front seats with pearl color surfaces and cement color perforated inserts, cobalt color wings, contrasting cobalt stitching and Armada Snow Patrol logo seatback inserts were added. A custom body wrap by Icon Image Graphics, with special Armada Snow Patrol logo, was the final touch.
“The Armada Snow Patrol project was completed using readily available aftermarket parts – thanks especially to Pro Comp and Katzkin – showing owners how easy it is to take their family adventures to the next level even in some of winter’s most severe conditions,” said Hayes. “We think this vehicle is going to attract a lot of attention among visitors to the Chicago Auto Show.”
For more information on the Nissan Armada and the complete lineup of 2018 Nissan vehicles, please visit www.NissanNews.com.