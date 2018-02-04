With automakers trying to wring every last possible dollar from their current lineup, you’d think there’d be a performance version of just about every model available. Crossovers, SUVs, family sedans, and wagons all have various levels of performance options available. But sadly, that is not the case for vans. Not even Mercedes-Benz is making an AMG version of its van lineup. However, that isn’t stopping the automaker from adding some flash. Starting next month, the Vito Sport Line will be available for the company’s Vito Panel Van, Mixto, and Tourer models.

"The Vito Sport Line combines numerous sporty items of additional equipment to offer a dynamic and attractive overall package for our successful model," says Klaus Maier, dead of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

No, don’t expect something like the 1989 AMG MB van with its potent 95 hp (70 kW) from the 2.4-liter diesel engine. This new package is all about adding some appearance bits such as 18-inch light-alloy wheels, and graphics. The Vito Sport Line includes body-color side skirts and a chrome-plated radiator grille. Mercedes does upgrade the suspension for a sportier feel. A panoramic roof is also an option.

Inside, seats are wrapped in black artificial leather that contrasts with the chrome interior package. The steering wheel and gearshift lever are wrapped in high-quality leather. Options include all-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels.

No, the Mercedes Vito Sport Line won’t satisfy your insatiable need for an AMG van, but the package does add some great styling cues and an upgraded suspension. Maybe one day Mercedes will drop an AMG-tuned engine under the hood. Until then, the Sport Vito Line will be available starting next month ranging between 2,500 euros ($3,116 at current exchange rates) and 4,100 euros ($5,110) depending on the model. It's not an AMG, but it does look cool.

