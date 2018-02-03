Here’s something you don’t see every day, not even in places like Dubai where a Lamborghini Huracan is the daily driver to keep miles off your bespoke Pagani. We came upon this incredible car collection from the folks over at Reddit, one of which works nearby and took a few photos on his lunch break. At first glance you might think wow, must be some kind of parking garage car show, but you’d be wrong. These cars – which range from classic American iron to a freaking Ferrari 599 GTO – are apparently stored there. In an open parking garage. All the time.

We reached out to the original poster of these photos, a Reddit user with the name pilsebbens who happens to be part of Ragaire Photography. According to him, the cars have been stored in the garage for at least the last few years and are allegedly part of a racing team, which may or may not center around a specific individual. That’s supported by another Reddit user named ChrisHanSolo (cool name by the way) who posted a link in the discussion to Hines Race Team. Browsing through the photos at the site, we see some of the cars indeed match up, like this widebody Neon SRT 4, which apparently was originally built for SEMA, and a silver C2 Corvette Stingray.

At this point you probably have a couple questions in your head, because we sure as hell do. Clearly the person or persons behind these rides have some cash, so why leave a multi-million dollar car collection sitting in a freaking parking garage? In the Reddit thread, the photographer says the place isn’t locked down at all and he wandered through without issue, taking care to not disturb the cars while snapping pics. There are signs posted that say the garage is monitored, but that apparently didn’t stop past visitors from drawing, um, objects on the dusty exteriors.

Here’s the thing though. Yes the cars are dirty, but in an open environment such buildup can occur in just a couple weeks. And with a recent Focus RS being among the crowd, we suspect at least some of these machines might go out every now and again. Furthermore, the arrangement must work if the cars have been there for years, because we certainly wouldn't keep our Ford Pinto in a garage if people kept stealing the stereo, never mind these rides.

Still, that doesn’t change the fact that there’s a freaking row of supercars sitting there as if parked in the Big Blue Deck at Detroit Metro Airport for weeks on end. And is that a crazy-rare Jaguar F-Type Project 7 we see under that dust? Apparently, someone's never heard of car covers.

The second question you have is probably where the hell is this place? For the sake of the photographer who was kind enough to send us these photos and share his story – not to mention the owner of these rides who entrusts them to the security of an open parking garage – we’ll just say it's somewhere in Tennessee. Check out the gallery below and see if you can identify any additional landmarks.

Source: Reddit, Ragaire Photography