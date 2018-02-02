The 2019 BMW X5 will debut this summer as part of the German brand's rapid update to its SUV range and sales will begin before the end of the year. These new spy shots provide the best preview yet of the new model.

This test mule shows the next-gen X5 with its production LED headlights, fog lights, and big grille. The lower fascia doesn't feature much concealment, either. These parts make the SUV's front end look both handsome and aggressive, which is the perfect mix for a premium crossover.

In profile the roof gains a slight arch that creates a sleeker appearance than the current generation. However, it's not as steep of a rake as what buyer's would get from the X6. The D-pillar at the back appears quite thick. This could affect visibility but cutting-edge driver assistance systems should solve any difficulties. At the rear, BMW's camouflage doesn't conceal the taillights very well, and there are integrated exhaust pipes at the bottom corners of the bumpers.

The X5 will follow many current BMW models by moving to the company's highly adaptive CLAR platform. The SUV will possibly be slightly larger, but the new underpinnings will allow weight to fall. This will also provide more interior room.

BMW will provide a variety of engines in the X5, including a plug-in hybrid. Until the X5 M arrives, the M50i will be the range-topping variant. It'll likely use a version of the company's biturbo 4.4-liter V8.

Customers in need of an even larger premium SUV don't need to wait much longer for BMW to add the X7 to the lineup. In standard guise, the model will offer three rows of seats, but the company will reportedly eventually offer an ultra-luxurious two-row variant.

Source: CarPix