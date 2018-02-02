For the first time ever, Volkswagen is presenting a display dedicated to the Corrado in its own right at this weekend's Bremen Classic Motorshow (February 2-4) in Germany.

The Volkswagen Classic display celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Corrado, with two special Corrado models: a prototype (pictured below) with a 210-horsepower 16V G60 engine, produced by Karmann in Osnabrück in 1989; and the last left-hand drive Corrado (pictured above) to be manufactured – a 190-hp VR6 in classic green pearl-effect paintwork, which rolled off the production line on 6 July 1995.

The Volkswagen Classic Parts stand also presents select spare parts from the Corrado parts range – featuring everything from model lettering to an entire side panel.

The Corrado was introduced in 1988 and was originally planned as the successor to the Scirocco II, but the latter continued to be manufactured alongside the Corrado until 1992. Production of the Corrado ceased just three years later, in 1995.

The Golf II served as the technical basis for the Corrado. When introduced, the coupe had a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, with a mechanically-powered G-Lader supercharger – this G60 engine boasted a power output of 160 hp.

Two further engines were added to the Corrado range in 1991 – a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 136 hp and the top-of-the-range 190-hp 2.9-liter VR6 engine that accelerated the Corrado to up to 146 mph (235 kph). In 1993 a model was added with a 115-hp 2.0-liter engine.

A specific feature of the Corrado, which was made in Osnabrück, was the rear wing that was raised automatically to improve the vehicle's roadholding at high speeds. In addition to being delivered within Europe, the Corrado was exported to the USA and Canada.