[UPDATE] Mercedes has done a short Facebook live (see below) to preview the new A-Class and reveal some preliminary technical specifications:

New 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque. It's slightly more powerful than its predecessor while being 20 kilograms (44 pounds) lighter. Mercedes says the engineers have shortened the response time, which should translate to quicker acceleration. The new engine brings better fuel efficiency thanks to cylinder deactivation technology and further optimizations to reduce friction losses;

New 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine;

New 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 221 hp (165 kW);

Six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

It’s only February 2 and we are about to witness the fifth Mercedes debut in 2018 after the next-generation G-Class, the CLS 53, and the E-Class 53 Coupe & Cabriolet duo. The new A-Class is premiering today in the five-door hatchback body style, which will pave the way for a revamped compact car family set to be expanded with the addition of an A-Class sedan and a GLB crossover - both of which are bound to be sold in the United States.

Having been featured extensively in a comprehensive teaser campaign, we already know a great deal about the A-Class hatch. For starters, the interior has been revealed in full and we know for a fact it will be substantially more spacious than the cabin of its predecessor. Mercedes has announced more shoulder room, legroom, and headroom for both front and rear passengers, along with a bigger trunk and improved all-round visibility by slimming down the pillars.

Another major change in tow for the A-Class is the adoption of a brand new infotainment system baptized the Mercedes-Benz User Experience promising to bring a “revolution in the cockpit.” Originally unveiled at CES last month in Las Vegas, MBUX runs on Linux and brings crisper graphics compared to the COMAND setup before it.

In its highest specification, the A-Class will utilize a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment. Mid-range versions will keep the same touchscreen on the center console, but will feature a smaller 7-inch driver’s display. Base models will have to make do with two 7-inch screens.

The A-Class W177 is shaping up to be the most technologically advanced model in its segment, with the MBUX to be powered by a six-core processor and with an nVidia graphics chip. It will boast 8 GB of RAM, hard-disc navigation using HERE map data, support for voice and gesture controls, and three selectable instrument cluster styles.

Stepping outside of the car, numerous spy shots and quite a few teasers have sent a mini CLS hatchback vibe in terms of the exterior design, which isn’t a bad thing at all. Overall, expect the new A-Class to have a sharper body lending it a sportier and slightly more aggressive appearance.

There’s no word about engines just yet, but we are expecting an assortment of new four-cylinder gasoline and diesel units bringing more power and improved efficiency. Later this year, Mercedes-AMG will introduce its most affordable model, the A35, set to bridge the huge gap between A250 and the A45. It will go after the likes of Audi S3 Sportback, VW Golf R, and BMW M140i with a 2.0-liter dialed to somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower.

The A45 is expected to follow in 2019 and it has already been confirmed to hit the 400-hp mark to fight the Audi RS3 Sportback. Not only that, but rumor has it a beefier A45 version codenamed “Predator” is on the agenda for a later launch and will have even more power thanks to a hybrid setup.

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the fourth-generation A-Class isn’t Mercedes’ only big reveal scheduled for February as next Tuesday we will also get to see the brand new Sprinter.

Meanwhile, the A-Class will be revealed later today, with the livestream from Amsterdam scheduled to start at 18:00 GMT / 13:00 ET.