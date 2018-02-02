Being pretty much like a spaceship on wheels, the Aston Martin Valkyrie with its futuristic design could easily star in an upcoming Sci-Fi movie. It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting cars to ever come from Gaydon and as you are probably aware by now, it is being developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies. It’s too late to buy one as all 150 units with road-legal status have long been accounted for, and one future owner took to Instagram to reveal he has special plans for his prized possession.

To emphasize the Valkyrie’s avant-garde styling shown here in 95-percent-ready production form, the Lunar Red paint he has chosen is going to contain an unworldly ingredient, literally: dust from the Moon. That’s right, he’s decided to go all out (of this world) with his Valkyrie spec and managed get a hold of an actual rock from the Moon, which is going to be turned into dust and then sprinkled into the red paint for what will likely be an industry-first procedure.

Naturally, the owner of Aston Martin’s first-ever hypercar isn’t willing to talk about how much this highly unusual feature will set him back, nor is he revealing the final price tag of his Valkyrie, which is set be based on the Pure design specification pictured below. We bet he will end up spending significantly more than the already eye-watering starting price of $2.6 million.

As a refresher, Adrian Newey’s masterpiece will utilize a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Cosworth engine teamed up with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of approximately 1,130 horsepower. The four-digit amount of hybrid muscle will have to move only roughly 2,270 pounds (1,030 kilograms), so look for some mind-blowing performances.

As a matter of fact, the Valkyrie could end up rivaling the lap times achieved on a track by a Formula 1 car. If Aston Martin will ever decide to take the machine to the Nürburgring for a record-breaking attempt, there’s a big chance it will simply obliterate Porsche’s 6:47.3 lap with the 911 GT2 RS.

Beyond the road-legal Valkyrie, Aston Martin also plans on making 25 cars restricted to the track and you can rest assured these are going to be even more intense in every possible way to take on the likes of the Ferrari FXX K Evo and the McLaren P1 GTR.

Source: Lamborghiniks / Instagram