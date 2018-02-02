With the new 2019 Chevy Silverado premiering last month at the Detroit Auto Show, it comes as no surprise we won’t have to wait much longer to see its GMC Sierra counterpart. Automotive News has it on good authority the official debut is locked in for March 1 in Detroit, which means it’s not going to be on display at the forthcoming Chicago Auto Show this month. Instead, GMC will likely host the public debut of the revamped Sierra at the end of March on the occasion of the New York Auto Show.

Meanwhile, the standalone event bound to be organized in the Motor City will also serve as the venue for the fancier Sierra Denali's unveiling, according to the same report. We also know the new Sierra will be more than just a carbon copy of the Silverado as it will come with its own design inside and out for a better differentiation. That being said, the underpinnings are expected to be very much the same.

As a refresher, the new Silverado has lost as much as 450 pounds (204 kilograms) compared to its predecessor, so one can assume the Sierra has also gone through a drastic diet consisting of more aluminum combined with steel. Across the Silverado line, Chevy will offer a total of six different engines, including a brand new inline-six turbodiesel 3.0-liter joined by the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8 units.

The two gasoline engines will be hooked up to a new 10-speed automatic transmission and are going feature a smart cylinder management system that will shut off “any number of cylinders.” In other words, the 2019 Silverado will be able to run as a one-cylinder engine thanks to what Chevy describes as being an “industry-first Dynamic Fuel Management.”

Both the next-generation GMC Sierra and the Chevy Silverado are slated to enter production sometime this fall at the Fort Wayne, Indiana Assembly plant, with customer deliveries programmed to kick off shortly thereafter.

Source: Automotive News