In the world of motorsports, the Isle of Man is legendary. That’s especially true for those who prefer their racing on two wheels, who flock to the island every year for the most demanding on-road motorcycle race on the planet, the Isle of Man TT. Few people get to run this amazing course, but game developer Bigben Interactive seeks to bring the experience to sim racers on multiple gaming platforms with its new title, appropriately named TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge.

Various racing games have tackled big courses like the Nürburgring for cars, but few titles have given such attention to the Isle of Man. Admittedly, the sim world of motorcycle racing hasn’t been quite as robust as the automotive genre, but the lack of a proper Isle of Man game could also be due to the course being nearly 40 freaking miles long. So yeah, we’ll salute any company that looks to take on such a challenge.

To that end, Bigben Interactive partnered with the Isle of Man government to recreate the full course as accurately as possible. Watching gameplay through Bigben’s video teaser above the detail looks astonishing, though admittedly there is actual racing footage mixed into the video clip. Never the less, portions that are the game look mighty impressive. We can only imagine what it will be like on a 4K screen playing in first-person view.

Of course, the scenery isn't the only part of the story. Nailing real-world physics for a motorcycle game is notoriously difficult, and Bigben doesn’t have the best reputation in the gaming realm for such things. Our friends over at RideApart point out some of the gaming company’s past failures, and they also caught some sketchy-looking rider movements in the teaser video that don’t appear terrifically lifelike. In that respect, they’re not wrong by any means.

Still, Bigben has spent significant time on this game, and with the Isle of Man government involved as well, it could become a must-have title for sim racing fans, whether you're into bikes or cars. The game will be available March 6 for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One, but antsy shoppers can pre-order a copy from Dukevideo.com right now.

Source: Bigben Games via YouTube, RideApart