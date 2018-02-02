Here’s something very special for the Porsche fans out there. Actually, here’s something special for everyone, and by that we do mean everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re into Italian exotics, American muscle, or high-revving Japanese compacts. It doesn’t even matter if you like cars that much. The new Porsche exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles – appropriately named The Porsche Effect – is amazing in every sense of the word, with 50 cars on display representing the company’s history.

“Over a year in the making, ‘The Porsche Effect’ will capture the innovative and iconic spirit of Porsche, showcasing the marque’s many contributions to automotive engineering and the motorsports world,” said Peter Mullin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We are thrilled to share this incredible history with the public in an experience that both passionate enthusiasts and casual fans will surely appreciate and enjoy.”

The exhibit spans all of Porsche history, from the modern 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid hypercar to the 1939 Type 64. In between are race cars, vintage road cars, interesting non-automotive Porsche tidbits, and even a few rides with ties to Hollywood. Here's a list of every car on display:

1965 Porsche 912

1967 Porsche 911R

1969 Porsche 911E Brown Bomber

1970 Porsche 914-6 GT

1974 Porsche 911 Number 2

1976 Porsche 934 Turbo RSR

1979 Porsche 928 Risky Business

1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Club Sport

1988 March-Porsche 88C Indy Car

1987 McLaren TAG Porsche

1991 Porsche 944 S2 CS

1992 Porsche 968 Turbo RS

1994 911 (964) Turbo SX83

1996 Porsche 993 RS

2009 Porsche 997 RSR Art Car

Sally Carrera

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera R.S. Lightweight 1939 Porsche Type 64 60K10

1949 Porsche 356-2 Gmünd Coupe

1964 Porsche 901

1976 Porsche 911 Turbo Carrera

2000 Porsche Carrera GT Prototype

1958 356 Speedster

1968 911 S Softwindow Targa Sportomatic

1987 Porsche 928 H50 Study

2016 Porsche 991 GTS Club Coupe

1985 Porsche 911 Junior

1956 Porsche 550/1500 RS Spyder, Chassis 0073

1966 Porsche 906 Carrera6, Chassis 134

1969 Porsche 917K, Chassis 015

1983 Porsche 956, Chassis105

1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar, Chassis 010014

2008 Porsche RS Spyder, Chassis 802

2015 Porsche 919 Hybrid, Chassis 1506

1958 Porsche 356A Super Speedster / Steve McQueen 1979 Porsche 935 K3

1979 Porsche 911 Turbo

1951 Sauter Porsche 356 Roadster

1956 Porsche 550/1500 RS Spyder

1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

1967 Porsche 910

1973 Porsche 917-30 Can-Am Spyder

1997 Porsche 911 GT1

1998 Porsche 911 GT1

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

1996 Porsche FS Bike

1971 Arova-Porsche 212 Skibob

2003 Porsche Gravity Racer

1956 Porsche 356 Speedster

1964 Porsche 356 Emory Special

1965 Porsche 911

The exhibit opens February 3, but if you can’t make it to California, fear not. We have the most extensive mega photo gallery we’ve ever built available below, featuring multiple views of practically every car in the exhibit, and much more besides. We're talking over 1,700 photos of automotive bliss, so pour yourself a refreshing beverage, get comfortable, and let yourself get completely lost in The Porsche Effect.

Motor1.com's gallery starts with some of the team's personal favorite first, like Steve McQueen's 356 Speedster and a 993-spec 911 GT1 race car.

Source: Petersen Automotive Museum