We dare you to reach the end.
Here’s something very special for the Porsche fans out there. Actually, here’s something special for everyone, and by that we do mean everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re into Italian exotics, American muscle, or high-revving Japanese compacts. It doesn’t even matter if you like cars that much. The new Porsche exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles – appropriately named The Porsche Effect – is amazing in every sense of the word, with 50 cars on display representing the company’s history.
“Over a year in the making, ‘The Porsche Effect’ will capture the innovative and iconic spirit of Porsche, showcasing the marque’s many contributions to automotive engineering and the motorsports world,” said Peter Mullin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We are thrilled to share this incredible history with the public in an experience that both passionate enthusiasts and casual fans will surely appreciate and enjoy.”
The exhibit spans all of Porsche history, from the modern 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid hypercar to the 1939 Type 64. In between are race cars, vintage road cars, interesting non-automotive Porsche tidbits, and even a few rides with ties to Hollywood. Here's a list of every car on display:
The exhibit opens February 3, but if you can’t make it to California, fear not. We have the most extensive mega photo gallery we’ve ever built available below, featuring multiple views of practically every car in the exhibit, and much more besides. We're talking over 1,700 photos of automotive bliss, so pour yourself a refreshing beverage, get comfortable, and let yourself get completely lost in The Porsche Effect.
Motor1.com's gallery starts with some of the team's personal favorite first, like Steve McQueen's 356 Speedster and a 993-spec 911 GT1 race car.
Source: Petersen Automotive Museum