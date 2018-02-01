We’ve seen the new compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz a few times now, and that goofy front end is something of a qunadry. The squared-off nose and flat hood is almost certainly part of the crossover’s camouflage – if not, then this prototype has serious panel gap issues. The question is whether or not it’s hiding a similarly chunky shape underneath, or smoother lines similar to the smaller GLA-Class? This spy video gives us a pretty good look at the front, and there could be some design cues at work borrowed from the new G-Class, which is decidedly boxy.

We do know that, despite being classified in the compact realm, Mercedes is aiming the GLB-Class at families. It utilizes the MFA2 platform that is shared with the A-Class and B-Class, and based on the prototypes we’ve seen thus far, it could measure in at roughly 15 feet in length. That’s not necessarily compact, but it would allow room for a third row of seats, something not typically seen in smaller SUVs.

It’s also expected to offer all-wheel drive right from the get-go, another option not always seen among smaller crossovers. Then again, the GLB-Class with its wonky look seems to be trending against traditional competitors in this segment anyway. That could play out further on the inside, where we expect the family-oriented GLB to be packed with the latest technology – from multiple touchscreen displays to safety systems and possibly autonomous driving modes.

22 photos

At this point we don’t know what kind of engines will be available, but the range of four-cylinder options on the current A-Class and B-Class vehicles are likely part of the mix. It’s unknown if a hybrid variant will be offered, but with such electrification becoming commonplace, a plug-in model wouldn’t be a surprise further down the road.

It’s believed that Mercedes will unveil the GLB-Class this year, in time for sales to begin before 2019. Pricing is thought to start around €30,000, or $36,600.

Source: WalkoArt via YouTube