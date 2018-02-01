Audi has been caugh t testing the next-generation A6 Avant before, but these new spy shots have provided the best look yet at the new wagon. This one even has the new A6 sedan sitting behind it.

The A6 Avant in these photos looks nearly ready for the road other than the bountiful camouflage. The model features a huge hexagonal grille up front, and the sensor in the middle takes up a lot of space. Maybe Audi can figure out a way to hide it for the final design. Large intakes occupy the corners of the front fascia, and there's a tiny inlet running between them. The headlights here appear to be the production units and have a strip of LEDs outlining the edges. The location of the camouflage indicate that the illumination flows further up the fenders than initially visible on this test mule.

The spy photos indicate that the sedan and Avant look the same up to the B-pillar. From there's the four-door's roof begins its downward slope to the trunk, but the arch on the wagon is far more subtle so that there's room for the cargo area. The estate has a heavily raked rear hatchback, which still gives the variant a sleek look. At the rear, the narrow exhaust pipes echo the shape of the taillights above them.

Spy shots don't yet provide a good look inside the new A6, but Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster likely has a prominent spot in front of the driver. This test mule has lots sensors adorning the exterior, which indicates a significant array of available driver assistance technology.

The A6 will move to a new platform that will help it lose weight, and the body will be more aerodynamic. Buyers will continue to be able to choose from four-cylinder and V6 engines. S6 and RS6 variants will join the range later.

The A6 sedan will debut in 2018, likely at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Despite the wagon looking nearly complete, the Avant might not premiere at the same time.

Source: CarPix