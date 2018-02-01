Nissan has a thing for making its vehicles ready for the snow, and the company appears to be following the Juke RSnow with the similarly wild Nissan 370Zki – as in "370 Ski." The company's teaser doesn't even provide a glimpse of the concept. However, the video and the model name hint at what to expect. The snow-ready sports coupe premieres at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, which opens to the press on February 8.

Don't look for a ski-slope-conquering 370Z at your local Nissan dealer, though. The company is clear that this is a one-of-a-kind concept, and there's no intention to put anything like it into production.

Showing this modified 370Z at least keeps the model in the public mind because it's practically ancient by sports coupe standards. Nissan debuted the model at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show and put the vehicle on sale the following year. The company has given the car minor upgrades since then.

The future of the 370Z is uncertain. Nissan expects to refresh the existing model, but there still isn't a green light for a new generation. The company's chief planning officer believes that interest in sports coupes is shrinking worldwide, though, which makes creating a business case for a replacement rather difficult. The firm also doesn't want to step away from the well-known nameplate, though.

It doesn't appear that every Nissan exec feels so unsure about the Z-car's future. At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Michael Bunce, the automaker's North American VP, said that a new model was under development but still years away. He described the replacement as "more outrageous" than the current one and promised some surprises from the vehicle.

Source: Nissan