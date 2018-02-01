At the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Paris auction, amongst a sea of classic Italian sports cars, one particular vehicle stands out above the rest. This handsome Ferrari 166 MM Spider will be crossing the auction block in just a few weeks, and when it does, it could go for as much as $5.6 million.

A competitor in both the 1953 and 1954 Mile Miglia, and a number of other races around the world, this classic Ferrari comes with some racing chops. Chassis number 0272 M was sold new to its first owner, Dr. Agberico Cacciari of Pinnazzio di Castelfranco, Italy, and was registered in Modena with the registration number MO 29583. It’s the fifth of just 13 examples built for 1953, and features unique Spider coachwork.

Following its racing career in Italy, the car was shipped to California where it took a starring role in the 1955 film, The Racers. The car was later sold to Pete Lovely of Tacoma, Washington, who set about repainting it with a white and gold livery, and prepping it for racing throughout 1955 and 1956.

The car was a regular at concours events like Pebble Beach, and competed in the Ferrari Historic Challenge and the Cavallino Classic in 2000. It has changed hands multiple times, moving from California, to Massachusetts, and back again, before finally finding a more permanent home in Connecticut, and retains nearly all of its original components.

The original V12 engine underwent a complete rebuild, and gained new features like an electronic ignition, an upgraded alternator, and an auxiliary electric cooling fan. The five-speed gearbox was also updated, all of the new mechanicals helping increase overall drivability at vintage events.

The rare Ferrari will be offered at the RM Sotheby’s Paris sale on Wednesday, February 7. Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from €3,700,000 to €4,500,000 (approx. $4,600,000 to $5,600,000).

Source: RM Sotheby's