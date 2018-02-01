Kia even embedded an interesting effect if you listen to the ad in reverse.
After previously teasing its Super Bowl ad, Kia's Stinger commercial certainly didn't go where we expected. Rather than highlighting a cavalcade of racing stars, former Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi is the only motorsport celebrity in the spot. The real star is Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler who uses the Stinger as a time machine to return to the 1970s while the band's song “Dream On" wails in the background.
Tyler climbs inside the Stinger GT and presses the start button to bring the biturbo 3.3-liter V6 to life. Going back in time requires putting the sedan into reverse and speeding backwards around an abandoned track. When he comes to a stop, the previously deserted course now has a crowd of people surging forward to meet Tyler.
The Stinger starts at $32,800 after the $900 destination charge, but the base model gets buyers a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts). The 3.3-liter biturbo V6 like Tyler has in this ad produces 365 hp (272 kW) and requires upgrading to the GT trim that starts at $39,250 after destination. The range-topping GT2 costs $52,300 and comes with standard features like Nappa leather and a head-up display. The Stinger comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all of the trims are available with optional all-wheel drive.
As with most time travel stories, Tyler eventually must return to the present, so Kia makes sure that the ad works backwards, too. In the video below, you can watch the commercial in reverse and note an interesting hidden detail in the clip's soundtrack. It's a neat touch that would be difficult to notice without the company releasing an alternate kit.
STEVEN TYLER AND EMERSON FITTIPALDI HIT THE RACETRACK IN KIA MOTORS’ SUPER BOWL AD FOR THE ALL-NEW STINGER SPORTBACK SEDAN
Kia’s 167 MPH Stinger GT Sends the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on a Transformative Journey Back to the Seventies
Kia launches the “Fueled by Youth, A State of Mind” Stinger marketing campaign with 60-second ad entitled “Feel Something Again” available for viewing now at YouTube.com/Kia and scheduled to air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LII
Set to a cinematic remix of Tyler’s timeless hit “Dream On,” “Feel Something Again” finds the Stinger GT’s 4.7-second 0-601 time being put to the test – all in reverse
IRVINE, Calif., February 1, 2018 – With the unstoppable Steven Tyler behind the wheel, turning back the hands of time is as easy as pressing the start button in the all-new 2018 Stinger in Kia Motors’ Super Bowl ad for the highest performing and most anticipated model in the company’s history.
As the haunting notes of “Dream On” play backwards, two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi looks on approvingly as Tyler approaches a Kia Stinger on an abandoned racetrack. Once inside, the Stinger GT’s twin-turbo, 365-horsepower engine is put to use – in reverse – sending Tyler on a transformative journey back to the seventies. Working in close collaboration with Tyler, state-of-the-art video and CGI work helped bring the music industry icon’s 25-year-old persona to life on the screen to stunning effect.
Designed in Frankfurt and developed on Germany’s famed Nürburgring under the watchful eyes of two auto industry legends – Peter Schreyer, Kia Motors’ president and chief design officer, and Albert Biermann, head of Vehicle Test and High-Performance Development – the Stinger is unlike anything seen before from the brand. Recently named “Vehicle of the Year” by Roadshow by CNET and available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive, the Stinger GT, with its twin-turbo V6, pushes the sports sedan to a top speed of 167 miles per hour and from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds1.
“The Stinger is the dream car driving enthusiasts have been longing for with its head-turning design, premium amenities and heart-pounding power at an incredibly value-packed price,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors’ America. “As one of the youngest mainstream car companies in the U.S., our youth – and the fearlessness that comes with it – is Kia’s strength, and the youthful mindset we share with Steven Tyler and Emerson Fittipaldi is on full display in our Super Bowl ad.”
1 Preliminary performance estimates determined by Kia for Stinger GT rear-wheel drive using Launch Control and factory-equipped with 19-inch wheels. Stinger GTs that are factory-equipped with 18-inch wheels are limited to 130 mph top speed (e.g., installation of 19-inch wheels will not increase the top speed). Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.