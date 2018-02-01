With 621 hp on tap, the twelve-cylinder S65 and Maybach S650 are officially the beefiest conventionally powered Mercedes models money can buy right now, but not if tuner VATH has something to say about that. The aftermarket specialists took the C63 in both coupe and cabriolet flavors and worked on their biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to extract an absurd amount of power.

The handcrafted AMG engine no longer develops the 503 hp available in the hotter S specification as VATH has worked its magic to upgrade the V8 to a monstrous 690 hp. The massive 187-hp boost comes courtesy of the tuner’s V63RS package and will set you back €12,800 (almost $15,900) without taking into account value added tax. It encompasses a new turbocharger setup and downpipe, as well as an uprated oil cooler for the engine and the seven-speed automatic transmission.

The horsepower increase is complemented by a huge torque hike from the standard 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). With the newly gained V8 muscle, the C63 S will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, thus shaving off six tenths of a second compared to the regular coupe. Top speed? More than 211 mph (340 kph) whereas the regular C63 S with the optional AMG Driver’s Package can’t go beyond 180 mph (290 kph) because of it electronic limiter.

VATH didn’t stop there as it also developed a custom exhaust system delivering “its own unique sound” for an extra €3,440 ($4,300), along with bigger 390-mm brakes for €3,900 ($4,800), and a suspension lowering kit bringing the car close to the road by as much as 40 mm (1.5 inches) in exchange for €690 ($850). Rounding off the changes on the outside are the lighter 20-inch wheels requiring an attachment kit that will obviously cost you extra.

Images of the interior have not been provided, but VATH can dial the speedometer to 360 kph (224 mph) to keep up with the car’s increased velocity for €2,130 ($2,600), including mounting. Velour heavy-duty floor mats complete the package.

Source: VATH