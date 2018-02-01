How much power can this tuner extract from AMG's V8? 690 hp.
With 621 hp on tap, the twelve-cylinder S65 and Maybach S650 are officially the beefiest conventionally powered Mercedes models money can buy right now, but not if tuner VATH has something to say about that. The aftermarket specialists took the C63 in both coupe and cabriolet flavors and worked on their biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to extract an absurd amount of power.
The handcrafted AMG engine no longer develops the 503 hp available in the hotter S specification as VATH has worked its magic to upgrade the V8 to a monstrous 690 hp. The massive 187-hp boost comes courtesy of the tuner’s V63RS package and will set you back €12,800 (almost $15,900) without taking into account value added tax. It encompasses a new turbocharger setup and downpipe, as well as an uprated oil cooler for the engine and the seven-speed automatic transmission.
The horsepower increase is complemented by a huge torque hike from the standard 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). With the newly gained V8 muscle, the C63 S will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds, thus shaving off six tenths of a second compared to the regular coupe. Top speed? More than 211 mph (340 kph) whereas the regular C63 S with the optional AMG Driver’s Package can’t go beyond 180 mph (290 kph) because of it electronic limiter.
VATH didn’t stop there as it also developed a custom exhaust system delivering “its own unique sound” for an extra €3,440 ($4,300), along with bigger 390-mm brakes for €3,900 ($4,800), and a suspension lowering kit bringing the car close to the road by as much as 40 mm (1.5 inches) in exchange for €690 ($850). Rounding off the changes on the outside are the lighter 20-inch wheels requiring an attachment kit that will obviously cost you extra.
Images of the interior have not been provided, but VATH can dial the speedometer to 360 kph (224 mph) to keep up with the car’s increased velocity for €2,130 ($2,600), including mounting. Velour heavy-duty floor mats complete the package.
Source: VATH
Mercedes-AMG C63 S by VATH
Elegant understatement with 700 PS and 340 km/h: C 63 AMG Coupé and Cabriolet from VÄTH
VÄTH, the Mercedes specialist based in Hösbach in Lower Franconia, Germany, has recently tuned a Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Cabriolet and a Coupé. A perfect example of elegant luxury combined with exceptional power and performance!
The expert team fitted the racer with VÄTH's own V63RS tuning kit at a cost of EUR 12,800. The kit includes the VÄTH turbocharger with a new downpipe and the VÄTH oil cooler for the engine and gearbox. To complete the tuning, the ECU was reprogrammed on the dyno and the top speed was increased.
Following the adjustments, the engine – which has a displacement of just under 4 litres – is now capable of 513 kW or 700 PS and 900 Nm torque, enabling a Vmax of over 340 km/h. It can do 0 - 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.
The VÄTH V 63 RS has its own unique sound – with the valve exhaust system, drivers can choose between a deep-throated, rumbling V8 biturbo or sonorous V8 sound at the push of a button. This sound experience is available for EUR 3440.
Thanks to the new performance values, the V 63 RS is crying out for the VÄTH high-performance brake system: powerful 6-piston fixed-caliper brakes with 390 mm brake discs exert a strong braking force on the front axle and ensure the shortest possible braking distance. The brake system, which also comprises braided stainless steel brake lines and sport brake pads along with racing brake oil, costs EUR 3900.
The team from VÄTH installed a thread lowering kit (by 20 to 40 mm for EUR 690) for a sporty yet comfortable and safe driving experience, which can be achieved in combination with the standard AMG Ride Control.
As an alternative, there is also a complete suspension kit for drivers who want the full sporty driving experience, comprising oil pressure shock absorbers and double-spring system. The rebound and compression stages of the shock absorbers can be adjusted. The height and hardness of the suspension can be adapted, enabling even more direct handling. This came to around EUR 3500 in total.
Precisely fitting "V2-GT" alloy wheels from VÄTH weighing just 11.1 kg (front wheel) and 13.5 kg (rear wheel) enable 255 tyres to be used for 8.5 x 20 inches and 285 tyres for 10 x 20 inches. The aluminium rims cost EUR 680 each for the front axle and EUR 720 each for the concave design on the rear axle. An attachment kit costing EUR 250 was also required for the new rims.
In the interior, the VÄTH team installed a speedometer with an extended scale up to 360 km/h, which cost EUR 1980 plus EUR 150 for mounting. Finally, the set of floor mats made of heavy-duty, black velour with the silver VÄTH logo cost EUR 190. [All prices herein are quoted before value added tax.]