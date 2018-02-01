The Nissan Titan lineup is bigger than ever and now includes Crew Cab, Single Cab, and King Cab body styles, a couple of special versions, and a wide range of original accessories. But it is still missing one important thing – a V6-powered variant.

This is about to change, however, as Nissan spokesperson Kevin Raftery has confirmed to AutoGuide a V6 option is on its way for the half-ton Titan. It will join the only engine on sale for the model today, the 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, with 390 horsepower (291 kilowatts) and 394 pound-feet (534 Newton-meters) of torque, which is mated exclusively to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The heavy-duty Titan XD also has a diesel V8 option.

“We did confirm that a V6 will be coming [in the Titan],” Raftery told the online publication. “However, that’s all we are able to say as of now – no official timetable.”

Offering a V6 engine for the Titan will be an important step towards expanding the truck’s market share, as there are many customers needing the space of the Titan, but not willing to spend extra money on a V8 power. The Detroit Three, for example, all have entry-level V6 variants of their half-ton pickups.

The cheapest Titan money can buy today starts at $30,030 and comes with only FWD, while the base Ford F-150 is nearly $2,000 more affordable thanks to its V6 motor. The Ram 1500 is even cheaper at $27,095 for the FWD long bed V6 variant.

At this point, we can’t confirm which V6 engine will be given to the Titan, but we assume this could be the Pathfinder’s 3.5-liter DIG V6. It generates 284 hp (212 kW) and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) of torque, which will be just enough to power the base version of the Titan truck.

Source: AutoGuide