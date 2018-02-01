The small crossover will be displayed in concept form with a hybrid powertrain next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
After the large Kodiaq and the compact Karoq, Skoda is now gearing up to add a third crossover to its lineup. But first, a concept that goes by the name of “Vision X” will be displayed in March at the 88th Geneva Motor Show to signal Mladá Boleslav’s intentions towards coming out with its equivalent of the SEAT Ibiza-based Arona and the yet unreleased Volkswagen Polo-based T-Cross.
Billed as being an “urban crossover,” the high-riding model will feature an evolution of Skoda’s design language with a sharp body painted in FLexGreen and featuring styling influences from Czech glasswork. It seems the somewhat controversial double headlight arrangement will be implemented in more and more models, while those pop-out door handles are highly unlikely to make it to production.
Riding on large 20-inch wheels and equipped with an anthracite roof for a contrasting effect, the Vision X looks promising and has an interesting rear end with Skoda’s traditional “C” lighting theme consisting of individual clusters. However, if history has thought us anything, it’s that production models don’t look nearly as nice as the preceding concepts.
Skoda is keeping things simple inside the cabin where the uncluttered dashboard is dominated by a wide touchscreen for the infotainment system. Physical controls have been kept down to a minimum and we also notice an all-digital instrument cluster, which you can have already as optional equipment for the Karoq.
No word on powertrain just yet, other than the fact it’s a hybrid setup to reiterate Skoda’s intentions to electrify its range with the launch of the plug-in hybrid Superb and Kodiaq before the end of the decade. Fully electric vehicles are also in the works and this green push part of the Skoda Strategy 2025 is expected to allow the VW-owned marque deliver each year a quarter of its cars with an electrified powertrain by the middle of the next decade.
Source: Skoda
Skoda Vision X concept teasers
ŠKODA VISION X: Urban crossover study celebrates world premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2018
New hybrid study by ŠKODA advances the brand’s SUV design language
› Generous proportions and three-dimensional surfaces characterise the VISION X exterior
› Large colour display and impressive lighting effects highlight the interior design
› Urban crossover will be the third series-production model to conquer a new segment
› Expanding the model range in the fast-growing SUV segment is the cornerstone of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025
Mladá Boleslav, 1 February 2018 – The Czech car manufacturer is presenting an outlook on the further development of their model range with the hybrid study ŠKODA VISION X. The concept of the urban crossover transfers the characteristic features of ŠKODA’s successful SUV models to another vehicle segment. The ŠKODA VISION X is celebrating its world premiere at the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva.
With its compact proportions, the ŠKODA VISION X is presented as the ideal companion for an active, urban lifestyle. Precise lines and clear surface contours characterise the exterior and highlight the dynamic character of the FlexGreen-painted hybrid study. A roof in contrasting Anthracite sets sporty accents. In addition, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels create a powerful look. The sharp design was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.
The interior of the ŠKODA VISION X defines a fundamentally new design language. The wide, ergonomically contoured dashboard with freestanding colour display dominates the visual impression in the interior. The infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the colour display create atmospheric lighting effects.
The ŠKODA VISION X is the Czech automobile manufacturer’s vision of a modern crossover. By adding a third model to the successful SUV family, ŠKODA would like to open up new target groups and increase their enthusiasm for the brand. Expanding the range of models with a focus on the fast-growing SUV segment is a cornerstone of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025. By 2025, ŠKODA AUTO will have brought out plug-in hybrid vehicles in addition to all-electric cars. Then, every fourth vehicle the brand delivers worldwide will have a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain.