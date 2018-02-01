After the large Kodiaq and the compact Karoq, Skoda is now gearing up to add a third crossover to its lineup. But first, a concept that goes by the name of “Vision X” will be displayed in March at the 88th Geneva Motor Show to signal Mladá Boleslav’s intentions towards coming out with its equivalent of the SEAT Ibiza-based Arona and the yet unreleased Volkswagen Polo-based T-Cross.

Billed as being an “urban crossover,” the high-riding model will feature an evolution of Skoda’s design language with a sharp body painted in FLexGreen and featuring styling influences from Czech glasswork. It seems the somewhat controversial double headlight arrangement will be implemented in more and more models, while those pop-out door handles are highly unlikely to make it to production.

Riding on large 20-inch wheels and equipped with an anthracite roof for a contrasting effect, the Vision X looks promising and has an interesting rear end with Skoda’s traditional “C” lighting theme consisting of individual clusters. However, if history has thought us anything, it’s that production models don’t look nearly as nice as the preceding concepts.

Skoda is keeping things simple inside the cabin where the uncluttered dashboard is dominated by a wide touchscreen for the infotainment system. Physical controls have been kept down to a minimum and we also notice an all-digital instrument cluster, which you can have already as optional equipment for the Karoq.

No word on powertrain just yet, other than the fact it’s a hybrid setup to reiterate Skoda’s intentions to electrify its range with the launch of the plug-in hybrid Superb and Kodiaq before the end of the decade. Fully electric vehicles are also in the works and this green push part of the Skoda Strategy 2025 is expected to allow the VW-owned marque deliver each year a quarter of its cars with an electrified powertrain by the middle of the next decade.

Source: Skoda