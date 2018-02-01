These days, the term murdered-out tends to get a bit overused. Simply mounting black wheels on a black Toyota Camry does not a murdered-out car make. This BMW X5 M from Z-Performance, however, seems to make proper use of the phrase and we won’t by shy in saying it – we’re in love. Or maybe lust is the better term here. In any case, this X5 is angry and evil and wants to rule the world. More importantly, we’ll follow it.

We hear from tuning companies quite often, but Z-Performance isn’t a regular on the scene. That said, the Austria-based outfit has actually been around for 26 years, and you might know it better if you’re into the world of custom wheels. As such, this sinister X5 rides on forged Z-Performance 22-inch wheels with the fronts measuring 10.5 inches wide and rears a full 12 inches out. Black is of course the color, with a matte finish in the center and glossed-up lips.

Obviously there’s more going on here than just the wheels. Coilover suspension gives the X5 a slight drop to erase any remaining wheel gap. The exterior wears a matte black wrap, with carbon covers for the side mirrors and a black grille up front. All the lamps, reflectors, and windows have a dark tint to let people know that black is beautiful, and to help complete the exterior transformation, a carbon front spoiler and rear diffuser help ensure this SUV looks like nothing else on the road.

Lest you think this is just a menacing appearance package, Z-Performance goes the extra step by giving this X5 a significant power boost. By that, we mean 750 angry, Sith-approved horsepower courtesy of a power upgrade from Gorilla Performance. We don’t know exactly what all that entails, but it exits through a tuned exhaust system with carbon exhaust tips so we suspect it sounds just as evil as it looks.

We have no idea if Z-Performance will offer this package for X5 customers, or if it’s just a concept vehicle to promote its wheels. Either way, we’re very happy they made an effort to get our attention. Mission successful, chaps.

Source: Z-Performance