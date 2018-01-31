But the most expensive model will have you dishing out nearly $30,000.

The Kona is the newest, smallest SUV in the Hyundai lineup, and it hits dealers in just a few months. Beginning in March, buyers will be able to take him the brand-new Kona, starting at a respectable $19,500 for the base SE model with front-wheel drive, not including $885 destination. The most expensive model, meanwhile, will set you back nearly $30,000.

The base Kona SE front-wheel drive comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 132 pound-feet (178 Newton-meters) of torque. Hyundai doesn’t offer a manual, unfortunately, so the base SE makes do with a standard six-speed automatic Shiftronic. The SE with all-wheel drive starts at $20,800, but comes with all the same features found on the front-wheel-drive model.

Opt for the next-up SEL trim, and the Kona can be had for $21,150 with front-wheel drive, and $22,450 with all-wheel drive. The same SEL trim with a contrasting roof can be had for $21,300 with front-wheel drive, and $22,600 with all-wheel drive. The SEL model – no matter the options – comes with the same standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine found in the base model.

The Kona Limited is where things start to get interesting. Gone is the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, in its place is a slightly more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged engine good for 175 hp (130 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque. The punchier engine comes paired to a seven-speed EcoShift Dual Clutch transmission. The Kona Limited with front-wheel drive starts at $24,700, while the all-wheel drive model can be had for $26,000.

At the top of the range, the Kona Ultimate uses the same 1.6-liter turbo engine and seven-speed gearbox found on the Limited model. But with all the added features, the Ultimate starts at $27,400 with front-wheel drive, and $28,700 with all-wheel drive. Including the $885 destination, the most expensive Kona starts at $29,595, and that’s before options.

Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP

SE

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

FWD

$19,500

SE

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

AWD

$20,800

SEL

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

FWD

$21,150

SEL

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

AWD

$22,450

SEL w/ Contrast Roof

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

FWD

$21,300

SEL w/ Contrast Roof

2.0L 4-cyl.

6-Speed Automatic Shiftronic

AWD

$22,600

Limited

1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.

7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission

FWD

$24,700

Limited

1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.

7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission

AWD

$26,000

Ultimate

1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.

7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission

FWD

$27,400

Ultimate

1.6L Turbo 4-cyl.

7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch Transmission

AWD

$28,700

130 photos
