The roadster packs 700 hp from a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
The SR-71 Blackbird was the fastest plane in the air in its heyday with a capability of reaching speeds in excess of three times the speed out sound. Now, California's Rezvani takes inspiration from this phenomenal aircraft for the new Beast Alpha X Blackbird. The firm intends to build just five of these roadsters at a starting price of $225,000 each. MMA fighter Rampage Jackson already has a reservation on the first one, which leaves just four available.
Where the standard Beast Alpha (gallery below) uses a 2.5-liter supercharged four-cylinder with 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), the Alpha X Blackbird has a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a Cosworth ECU and Carillo-sourced forged pistons, rods, cams, valve, and springs. This tuning pushes the output to 700 hp (522 kW). Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters. The powertrain pushes the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a mere 2.9 seconds, versus 3.5 seconds for the standard Beast Alpha.
The Blackbird uses the Alpha's generally optional carbon fiber body with a removable roof and Sidewinder forward-sliding doors. The X package adds bits like the lime green highlights on the exterior. It also rides on a set of 18-inch wheels with a set of AP Racing brakes and optional carbon ceramic rotors. These special models weigh 2,100 pounds (952 kilograms), which isn't much more than the standard Beast Alpha's 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) or 1,950 pounds (885 kg) with carbon panels. The Sidewinder doors are usually a $10,000 option.
The standard Beast Alpha carries a base price of $95,000. The Alpha X for $159,000 takes the output to 535 hp (400 kW) and cuts the sprint to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
Source: Rezvani
Orange County, CA., – A new Rezvani Beast has taken to the streets. In this case, a hardcore, 700-horsepower Beast Alpha X dubbed the 'Blackbird,' its name inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 'Blackbird' military jet. Paired to a quick-shifting sequential automatic gearbox, it’s the quickest, most powerful vehicle Rezvani Motors has ever built. Thanks to its best-in-class performance, and curb weight of approximately 2,100 pounds, the Beast Alpha X is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. Power is delivered via a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine with a Cosworth tune. The Beast Alpha X is the first car equipped with Rezvani’s six-speed sequential gearbox, but is also available with a six-speed manual.
The body is constructed of a hand-crafted, high-grade carbon composite. The Beast Alpha’s look was penned by award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani. With the performance-oriented X package equipped, the Beast Alpha comes with a few defining design elements to note, including distinctive lime green detailing on the front fenders and side profile, and a leather and Alcantara finished sport steering wheel.
Other design features include custom, deep dish 18-inch forged alloy wheels which hide a set of sturdy AP Racing brakes behind them. Carbon ceramic brakes are optional. The cabin comes fitted with carbon fiber door panels and carbon fiber detailing throughout. This particular vehicle comes equipped with the optional Alpine Apple CarPlay unit.
"The Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' truly lives up to its name," said CEO Ferris Rezvani. "Our design team worked closely with Rampage Jackson to come up with the perfect vehicle to match his signature style and Beast-like personality."
Limited to just 5 examples. A Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' has just been delivered to MMA champion and actor Rampage Jackson. The 2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' starts at $225,000.
About Rezvani Motors
Rezvani Motors was founded in 2014, in Orange County, California, with a mission to create the purest sports car driving experience on the market. All vehicles are designed and developed inthe United States with suppliers and partners from around the world.
