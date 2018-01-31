Hide press release Show press release

Rezvani Unleashes 700-Horsepower Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird'

Orange County, CA., – A new Rezvani Beast has taken to the streets. In this case, a hardcore, 700-horsepower Beast Alpha X dubbed the 'Blackbird,' its name inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 'Blackbird' military jet. Paired to a quick-shifting sequential automatic gearbox, it’s the quickest, most powerful vehicle Rezvani Motors has ever built. Thanks to its best-in-class performance, and curb weight of approximately 2,100 pounds, the Beast Alpha X is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. Power is delivered via a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine with a Cosworth tune. The Beast Alpha X is the first car equipped with Rezvani’s six-speed sequential gearbox, but is also available with a six-speed manual.

The body is constructed of a hand-crafted, high-grade carbon composite. The Beast Alpha’s look was penned by award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani. With the performance-oriented X package equipped, the Beast Alpha comes with a few defining design elements to note, including distinctive lime green detailing on the front fenders and side profile, and a leather and Alcantara finished sport steering wheel.

Other design features include custom, deep dish 18-inch forged alloy wheels which hide a set of sturdy AP Racing brakes behind them. Carbon ceramic brakes are optional. The cabin comes fitted with carbon fiber door panels and carbon fiber detailing throughout. This particular vehicle comes equipped with the optional Alpine Apple CarPlay unit.

"The Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' truly lives up to its name," said CEO Ferris Rezvani. "Our design team worked closely with Rampage Jackson to come up with the perfect vehicle to match his signature style and Beast-like personality."

Limited to just 5 examples. A Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' has just been delivered to MMA champion and actor Rampage Jackson. The 2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' starts at $225,000.

About Rezvani Motors

Rezvani Motors was founded in 2014, in Orange County, California, with a mission to create the purest sports car driving experience on the market. All vehicles are designed and developed inthe United States with suppliers and partners from around the world.

KEY FEATURES

Born from the vision of a pure driving experience, the Rezvani Beast Alpha X Black Bird Edition was designed with one thing in mind: brutal power



A POWERFUL HEART

At its core sits a reliable and powerful 2.5-liter 700 HP Rezvani built racing engine, and given an innovative and efficient Turbo charger. Rezvani builds the engine from the ground up using new Carillo racing forged pistons, rods, cams, valve, springs and Cosworth ECU. The results are astonishing performance — Beast is capable of 0-60 mph in just 2.9seconds, giving drivers the ultimate thrill. The engine also allows for a low cost of ownership and service.



REMOVABLE HARD-TOP

With a removable targa-style top, the Beast Alpha allows drivers to experience open-air driving pleasure without having to sacrifice usability.



SIDEWINDER™ DOORS

Trademark SideWinder doors provide a unique experience unlike any other. Even more available room when entering and exiting, and a design that's sure to turn some heads in the process.



PURPOSE BUILT SEATS

Ergonomically designed seats with just the right amount of padding and optional carbon fiber fitments provide maximum comfort for hours of driving.



CLOSE RATIO 6-SPEED MANUAL

A close ratio 6-speed manual transmission provides accurate gear shifts and allows the driver to be fully involved in the driving experience. Available optional sequential automatic.



HIGH INTENSITY LED HEADLIGHTS

Utilizing the latest in lighting technology, our advanced LED Headlights provide maximum road illumination for late night driving.



SOUNDS THAT STIR EMOTIONS

Uniquely positioned dual exhaust tips provide a muscular and exhilarating exhaust note that can be heard for miles.



RACE-INSPIRED INSTRUMENT CLUSTER

A programmable dash displays all the critical information for the driver at a glance. Shift lights and shift points are pre programmed to tell the driver when to shift for maximum engine horsepower and torque bans.



CARBON FIBER CONSTRUCTION

A composite material used in aerospace and Formula 1 racing, carbon fiber Construction allows Beast to be one of the lightest sports cars in the world, and is critical to Beast's handling and race car driving dynamics. Beast Alpha's body is made entirely of carbon fiber.



DETAILD SPECIFICATIONS

1 Year Unlimited Mile Warranty



