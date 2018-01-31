Hyundai is the latest automaker to reveal its Super Bowl ad ahead of the game on February 4. The company's spot stars the Kona and a children's soccer referee who simply wants to see the New England Patriots play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The kids' parents want to see the Super Bowl, too, so they don't mind when the ref gives red cards to the children for even the slightest infractions – like picking their nose or having untied shoes. With no one left to play the game, the adults are free to hurry home and watch the game.

Hyundai's ad doesn't offer many details about the Kona, though. The model goes on sale in March, and company aims it at young couples. The little crossover has a funky appearance with multi-level lights and a narrow vent at the front of the hood. Hyundai offers exciting, bright colors with names like Lime Twist and Surf Blue, and buyers can even spec a two-tone look by getting a different shade for the roof. Chartreuse accents are available inside, too.

Base models of the Kona come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque and a six-speed automatic. There's also a turbocharged 1.6-liter that produces 175 hp and 195 lb-ft and uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Depending on the trim, the cabin features a seven- or eight-inch infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can also spec features like a head-up display and wireless phone charging.

The Kona will carry a base price of $20,450 after $950 destination. Getting the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine will require paying at least $25,650, and the crossover will top out at $29,650. Look for the little Hyundai to arrive in showrooms in March.

Source: HyundaiUSA via YouTube