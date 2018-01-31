Remember the time when Ferrari was the dominating force in Formula 1? In the early 2000s, the Scuderia had a great driver lineup and enjoyed the love of fans all around the world. Things have changed drastically in the last couple of years, but an interesting piece of memorabilia (well, kind of) for sale brings us back to the beginning of this century and Ferrari's unprecedented success..

During its Paris auction on February 8, Bonhams will offer the official Iveco Ferrari team bus without reserve, used by the Italian team between 2001 and 2005. And to answer your immediate question – yes, it was used by the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and his teammate Rubens Barrichello.

The Iveco was transformed from a standard bus to a custom built luxury motor home, riding on an air suspension and powered by a 380-horsepower (283-kilowatts) diesel engine, mate to an eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox. Originally, the vehicle featured two separate apartments with TV, satellite telephone, internet connection, and physiotherapy table for post-race treatment.

However, the second owner of the bus commissioned a full conversion into the ultimate motor home it is now. The whole electrical system has been replaced and upgraded, and the bus has been equipped with a complete bathroom with ceramic lavatory, independent heating and air-conditioning systems, onboard 220-volt diesel generator, a Bose home theater system, and a Hastens Luxuria double bed.

And to prove this is indeed an original piece of the Prancing Horse's history, the vehicle comes with a Ferrari Certificate of Authenticity signed by the team principal, Stefano Domenicali. Accompanying documentation also includes a UK V5C Registration Certificate, various expired MoT certificates, and different invoices relating to the motor home conversion.

With less than 60,000 miles (90,000 kilometers) covered, and “maintained regardless of cost,” the bus, which still displays its distinctive Scuderia Ferrari branding, is expected to fetch between €125,000 and €150,000 (approximately $155,000 to $186,000 at the current exchange rates).

Source: Bonhams