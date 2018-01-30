The last time we saw the new Cadillac XT4 testing, it had some very strange looking headlights up front. Those were pre-production units designed strictly for testing, as we now see the XT4’s actual lights in the latest round of spy shots. If we take a close look at the driver side door, we can also clearly see a rectangular shape in the camo wrap at the bottom. If our suspicions are correct, the XT4 could feature a set of deployable side steps that integrate into the SUV. Such things are generally reserved for pickup trucks that sit higher off the ground, but such a feature could have some benefits in a crossover like the XT4.

In addition, we expect the XT4 to be packed with many of the options and safety systems found on the larger XT5. Among the obvious features are heated seats and steering wheel and the nifty customizable ambient interior lighting, but we also expect to find rearview cameras, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. It’s also believed that Cadillac will offer its Super Cruise autonomous system found on the current CT6; we did spy an earlier prototype with what appeared to be the necessary sensors for Super Cruise operation. There’s always the possibly, however, that it could’ve been only for pre-production purposes.

When the new crossover arrives, we expect it to offer a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder good for 272 horsepower, connected to an eight-speed automatic. We've also seen evidence that a plug-in hybrid model could be part of the lineup. The XT4 should have a similar look to the XT5, and it will finally give Cadillac a place in the competitive compact SUV segment to battle the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.

Current rumors say the new XT4 will have a starting price around $32,000 and be revealed at the New York Auto Show in March. Sales are expected to begin late in 2018.

Source: Automedia