A revised body kit reduces lift at the front axle, too.
Germany's Novitec has managed to unlock even more performance from of the McLaren 570S Spider. After the company completes this full suite of upgrades, an owner would have a roadster that should be quicker, better handling, and arguably more attractive.
The major performance upgrades come from Novitec's N-Tronic electronic modules that tweak the engine tuning at the press of a button. By adjusting the fuel injection, injection, and boost pressure, the company is able to push the 570S Spider to 637 horsepower (475 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque, which are upgrades of 75 hp (56 kW) and 68 lb-ft (92 Nm) over the stock output. When these improvements are active, the roadster can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3 seconds and a top speed of 335 kph (208 mph), which is a tenth of a second quicker and 4 mph (kph) faster than from the factory.
These tweaks give the 570S Spider performance on par with the 650S Spider, which has 641 hp (478 kW) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm). The specs are practically identical to the open-roof 650S' ability to reach 62 mph in 3 seconds and top speed of 204 mph (329 kph).
Owners looking for a meaner sound can also get Novitec's exhaust that's available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel, a nickel-chromium-based alloy. They feature full thermal insulation for improved heat transfer in the engine bay.
If you're looking to drop the 570S even closer to the road, Novitec offers a set of springs that cut 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) off the ride height.
While these upgrades tweak the roadster's performance, Novitec also has quite a catalog for personalizing the vehicle's appearance. The firm offers a complete bodykit out of carbon fiber, which the company says has aerodynamic optimization in a wind tunnel. The revised front splitter allegedly reduces lift over the front axle at high speeds, and rear spoiler reportedly boosts stability. The side sills provide more of an aesthetic improvement by visually lowering the height above the road. For more style, there are carbon covers for the air intakes behind the doors and for the ones on the sides of the rear bumper.
As one last aesthetic upgrade, Novitec offers a staggered set of forged wheels that have a 20-inch diameter in front and are 21 inches in the back. The design features five sets of dual spokes and has a dark finish.
Source: Novitec
McLaren 570S Spider Tuned By Novitec
The McLaren 570S Spider refined by NOVITEC
Sporty carbon designer outfit, extremely light forged wheels, and performance tuning to 475 kW / 646 hp and 692 Nm
Just 3.0 seconds to 100 km/h and 335 km/h top speed
A sportily styled designer outfit made from naked carbon, extremely light forged wheels with 20 and 21-inch diameter and a performance upgrade to 475 kW / 646 hp of power and 692 Nm of torque.
As a result, NOVITEC refines the McLaren 570S Spider not just visually, but also gives the two-seater even better performance on the road: The sprint time to 100 km/h is shortened to just 3.0 seconds. The top speed increases to 335 km/h.
Also part of the product range: NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust systems in different versions, sport springs for even more direct handling, and countless options for making the interior of the British sports car even more exclusive.
Giving a sports car such as the McLaren 570S Spider an even more thrilling design is the specialty of the NOVITEC designers. They adapted the naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components initially developed for the 570S Coupe models to the open-top two-seater.
The NOVITEC front spoiler lends the 570S Spider an even more distinctive and athletic front: The refined looks are accompanied by maximum aerodynamic efficiency: The shape of the carbon component was optimized in the wind tunnel to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. The NOVITEC rear spoiler was designed to elevate the handling stability even further. Its contours were adapted precisely to the sweeping rear end of the vehicle.
NOVITEC carbon rocker panels, which lend the British sports car a longer and lower visual stance, upgrade the sides of the 570S Spider. In addition, the transition between the front and rear wheel arches now looks even more homogeneous. The aerodynamic finishing touches à la NOVITEC also include carbon covers that were tailored-made for the air intakes on both sides of the vehicle. They route the air even more precisely into the air intakes behind the two doors, which supply the engine with combustion and cooling air.
The sporty NOVITEC appearance package is rounded out by carbon covers for the sides of the rear bumper.
The hi-tech forged wheels specifically developed for the 570 models are just as elementary for the thrilling NOVITEC looks of the open-top McLaren. They are mounted in a staggered combination featuring 20-inch wheels on the front axle and 21-inch wheels at the rear. Thanks to their different diameters, they emphasize the wedge shape of the mid-engine sports car visually.
As a result of their design featuring five delicate double spokes and being produced using state-of-the-art forging technology, these wheels are extremely light for their king-sized format. The 9Jx20 front wheels with size 235/30 ZR 20 high-performance tires make full use of the available space under the wheel arches, as do the 11Jx21 rims on the rear axle, which are fitted with size 305/30 ZR 21 tires.
In addition to further enhancing the looks of the Spider thanks to the ride-height lowering by about 30 millimeters, the NOVITEC sport springs also make the handling more direct.
Upgraded in this way, the open-top McLaren is also perfectly prepared for more power. The NOVITEC engine specialists therefore developed three different performance kits for the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that powers all versions of the 570 model series. The special feature of this engine tuning is that the driver is able to activate or deactivate it at any time on the ‘Active Dynamic Panel.’ When needed, the two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC modules adapted to the electronic engine control unit of the vehicle provide injection, ignition and boost pressure control with new mapping in a matter of seconds.
The maximum performance level, which is installed in combination with a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, produces an additional 56 kW / 76 hp of peak power. At the same time, the engine develops 92 Nm more torque. With an output of 475 kW / 646 hp at 7,450 rpm and a peak torque of 692 Nm at 6,250 rpm, the open-top two-seater delivers further improved driving dynamics: From rest, the tuned 570S Spider storms to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds. The top speed increases to 335 km/h. However, the NOVITEC performance upgrade offers more than just improved road performance: It also makes the throttle response even more instantaneous. In addition, the power and torque curve is even more potent across the entire rev range.
With or without engine tuning: A NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system always delivers better sound and performance. In addition, these exhaust systems feature full thermal insulation, which significantly improves the heat transfer in the engine bay. Precision-tailored NOVITEC exhaust systems in different variants made from stainless steel or the even lighter INCONEL material used in Formula One racing are available for all McLaren 570 models. The looks of the two slanted tailpipes on the left and right were adapted perfectly to the contours of the rear end. In addition, the NOVITEC product range comprises lighter and more efficient sports catalysts.
NOVITEC also offers refinement at the highest levels of customization and quality for the interior of all McLaren automobiles. The company transforms the finest leathers and Alcantara in a virtually endless range of colors into the sports car owner’s personal dream cockpit.