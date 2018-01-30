The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the company's effort to take on vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and Audi A3 Sedan. New spy shots provide a slightly better look at the new Bimmer's styling, even if the automaker still insists on covering the sedan with quite a bit of camouflage.

Spy shots so far hint that the Gran Coupe's front end will look quite a bit like the existing two-door model, and the camouflage here doesn't hide the similarities very well. An aggressive front fascia with large intakes will provide an eye-catching appearance at the nose. The canted headlights will rise up the fenders, just underneath the hood.

Gran Coupe is BMW's moniker for its more stylish sedans. An arching roof leads to a short rear end with a tiny overhang at the back. This test mule has too much snow on the trunk to see the details, but earlier spy shots provide a better look. Given the vehicle's size, the trunk opening appears relatively large, and there are fairly small taillights.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe will ride on BMW's front-wheel-drive-based UKL platform but all-wheel drive will be an option. Given these underpinnings, expect the company to offer various tunes of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and possibly a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder as the base powerplant in some markets.

According to the latest rumors, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will reportedly premiere in late 2018. Sales will likely begin in 2019. The company will allegedly bring the model to the United States where the Gran Coupe will be the company's smallest sedan. In other markets, it will slot between the 1 Series Sedan and the 3 Series.

Source: CarPix