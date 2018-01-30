A living legend, 79-year-old Giorgetto Giugiaro has worked its magic on a new concept car set to be displayed in a little over a month from today at the Geneva Motor Show. Last year at the same event, the three-seater Techrules Ren made an appearance with a turbine-hybrid setup, futuristic interior, and a design penned by one of the most illustrious names in car design.

As for the new concept, it will be significantly different than previous showcar as it will take the shape of a fully electric sedan developed in collaboration with a Chinese energy management company dubbed “Envision.” Like you would come to expect from a concept car, the yet-unnamed EV boasts a highly advanced autonomous driving system, which is so high tech that the people behind the project could have easily removed the steering wheel, but Giugiaro ultimately decided to keep it.

In an interview with Automotive News Europe, the co-founder of Giorgetto Fabrizio Giugiaro (GFG Style), said the following:

“The technology would have allowed me to eliminate the steering wheel, but I couldn't bring myself to do it.”

Details about the new concept are rather limited at this point, but we do know it’s the second project (after the 2017 Techrules Ren) to come from GFG Style, a company formed by the famous car designer together with his son, Fabrizio Giugiaro, back in 2015 in the aftermath of his departure from the Volkswagen Group.

At the heart of the zero-emissions sedan is Envision's energy management technology, which connects the EV to an energy ecosystem by “using real-time computing and data analysis to control how, where and when devices produce, store and use energy.”

Billed as being a luxury four-seater sedan concept with a “unique style,” the EV will be joined on stage in Geneva by the 1963 Chevy Corvair Testudo, which we talked about in our Concept We Forgot Series. The reasoning behind the decision to bring a concept designed by Giugiaro back when he was just 24 is to celebrate his forthcoming 80th birthday on August 7.

Source: GFG Style via Automotive News