[UPDATE] Three extra teaser images have been added to the attached photo gallery.

Kia introduced its Stonic subcompact crossover roughly seven months ago and already it seems there are plans for a new baby CUV. The difference between these two is that while the Stonic is a global model, the crossover previewed here by the SP Concept has been developed for the Indian market. “Inspired by Indian heritage and driven by advanced technology,” the new high-riding Kia will be unveiled in full on February 7 during the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi.

According to our friends at IndianAutosBlog, the pint-sized crossover is set to morph into a production version in the second half of 2019 and will be put together at Kia’s very first Indian plant. If it won’t stray away too far from the concept, it should turn out to be a stylish CUV, though you can imagine it will eschew the flush door handles. Those sleek headlights will likely be replaced as well by bigger and more conventional cluster, while the side mirrors are going to be a tad larger.

We also get to see the back of the SP Concept, with big taillights interconnected through a full-width metallic bar that might make some folks think of the Mercedes GLA. In typical concept fashion, the latest Kia has chunky alloy wheels that will likely go down in size for the road-going model. It remains to be seen whether the small crossover has anything to do with the Stonic or it’s an entirely different model developed from the ground up to cater the Indian market.

The SP Concept will join no less than 16 global models at the auto show in India, including everything from plug-in hybrids and EVs to exciting cars such as the new Stinger. Kia is well aware of the fact that India is largely considered as being the fastest-growing car market in the world, hence why the company is finally making its debut in the second most populous country on Earth.