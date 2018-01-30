[UPDATE] Two additional images have been included in the gallery below.

Almost a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show, Denmark’s only high-performance car manufacturer took the wraps off the impressive TS1 GT with 1,163 horsepower on tap. Pictured below, the hypercar painted in Fjord Blue was motivated by a 5.8-liter V8 engine equipped with a pair of superchargers. All that power was channeled to the wheels through a seven-speed sequential racing gearbox backed by a Torsen limited-slip differential. Performance? 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 233 mph (375 kph).

Fast forward to present day, Zenvo is kicking of a teaser game for its next hypercar that will not only succeed the aforementioned TS1 GT, but also the more hardcore track-focused TSR. Details are shrouded in mystery, but the company’s CEO expects “even the most demanding of hypercar enthusiasts to be delighted at this latest development.”

By the looks of it, the attached teaser image appears to be showing a section of the car’s front bumper making generous use of carbon fiber also used for the prominent front spoiler lip. Zenvo hinted on Facebook earlier this month that the new model will benefit from the expertise gained during the development of the aforementioned TSR, which has served as a test bed for many “engineering innovations.”

While technical specifications are not available at the moment of writing, logic tells us the Danish niche marque has come up with something even more special than the TS1 GT. One could speculate it’s going to be not only more powerful and faster, but also lighter given the abundance of carbon fiber shown in the teaser image. If that’s correct, expect dry weight to drop below the 1,580 kilograms (3,483 pounds, dry) of the TS1 GT, which corroborated with the beefier powertrain should translate into some mind-blowing performances. Of course, with very little info available right now, these are just some logical speculations we're making.

The yet-unnamed hypercar will be officially unveiled on March 6 on the dawn of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Meanwhile, Zenvo will likely drop more teasers to generate more buzz.

Source: Zenvo