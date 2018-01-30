The 55 TFSI version is massively quick.

If you are not familiar with Audi’s new naming scheme, the A8 55 TFSI designation probably sounds a bit weird to you. Here’s the secret – the German manufacturer is now adding two numbers to the back of the vehicle’s name, giving more details about its engine. In this case, the “55” signifies the car has an output of between 328 horsepower and 368 hp (245 kilowatts and 275 kW).

More A8 accelerations:

More precisely, the new A8 55 TFSI has a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline turbo motor, which generates 340 hp (250 kW) from 5,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) attainable from 4,500 rpm. The power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro AWD system. It’s the entry-level gas engine for the German luxury limousine, which is positioned below the 4.0 TFSI with 460 hp (343 kW) and the flagship Bentley Bentayga-sourced 6.0 TFSI with 12 cylinders.

A new video from YouTube channel Automann gives us a close look at the base gasoline-powered A8 and its acceleration capabilities. Despite its total weight of 4,398 pounds (1,995 kilograms), the tech-heavy sedan needs only 5.6 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. Top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).

2019 Audi A8 in Poland
23 photos
2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland 2019 Audi A8 in Poland

Audi A8

Audi A8

MSRP $83,475

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

Audi 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine
Audi 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine
Audi A8 with Sport Package
Audi A8 with Sport Package
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
Coolest Technologies On The 2019 Audi A8
Coolest Technologies On The 2019 Audi A8
2019 Audi A8: First Drive
2019 Audi A8: First Drive
Audi A8 Coupe, Avant, S8, RS8 renders
Audi A8 Coupe, Avant, S8, RS8 renders

The other base option for the model is the 3.0-liter V6 diesel, which is a tad heavier at 2,050 kg (4,519 lbs), but is almost equally quick with 5.9 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, mostly thanks to its massive torque of 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) from a low 1,250 rpm.

We are eager to find out how quick the W12-powered range-topper of the A8 series is, so we are looking forward to see an acceleration video of that model. There’s also a rumors for an S8 version, which might be even more capable than the 12-cylinder variant.

Source: Automann on YouTube

2018 Audi A8

2018 Audi A8
327 photos
2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 sound system 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 mild hybrid system 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 debut 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser Audi A8 Remote Parking 2018 Audi A8 teaser Audi A8 Shadow Teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser Audi A8 gallery 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser Audi A8 Remote Parking 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 Audi A8 Remote Parking 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 teaser 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 body 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 New Spy Photos 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo 2018 Audi A8 spy photo

Audi A8

Audi A8

MSRP $83,475

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

Audi 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine
Audi 3.0-liter V6 TDI engine
2019 Audi A8 in Poland
2019 Audi A8 in Poland
Audi A8 with Sport Package
Audi A8 with Sport Package
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
Coolest Technologies On The 2019 Audi A8
Coolest Technologies On The 2019 Audi A8
2019 Audi A8: First Drive
2019 Audi A8: First Drive